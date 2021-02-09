Mumbai City FC 3-3 FC Goa: Player ratings as Islanders, Gaurs play out a thriller

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa played out a 1-1 draw in what was probably the game of the ISL season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

With the draw, Mumbai City FC became the first side to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Here is how the players fared in the game.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 5/10

Probably Amrinder Singh's most underwhelming performance of the season. The only saving grace being that Dheeraj Singh conceded three goals too.

Amey Ranawade - 6.5/10

Ranawade displays the adequate amount of attacking force that a full-back needs, and he was great going forward today.

Mourtada Fall - 5.5/10

In what was not a field day for either defense, Mourtada Fall was caught out of position for at least two of the FC Goa goals.

Hernan Santana - 5.5/10

Along with Fall, Santana had a poor game as well. The mistakes the duo made aren't clearly discernible, but evident in the decisions they made in the build-up to the goals.

Mandar Rao Dessai - 6/10

Mandar was full of energy like he usually is, but his deliveries were not as accurate as they usually are. He was taken off in the second half.

Rowllin Borges - 7.5/10

A lion-hearted performance from the Indian CDM. Borges kept on going even when he missed a golden opportunity to put Mumbai City FC ahead in the second half. He went on to score what they thought would be the winner.

Ahmed Jahouh - 7/10

Jahouh's spreads - delicious. Jahouh's temparement? Ticking time bomb. He controlled the game in midfield for large parts but had the odd moment of indiscipline as well.

Raynier Fernandes - 6/10

Raynier supported the likes of Hugo Boumous well in the transition to attack, and had one of his better games for the Islanders.

Hugo Boumous - 8/10

Boumous controlled the game with consummate ease and scored the opening goal of the game after rounding off the keeper. He was sent off after FC Goa scored the equalizing goal.

Bipin Singh - 7/10

Bipin's runs into spaces is extremely important to draw defenders out and create space for the likes of Adam le Fondre. There was plenty of that on demonstration today.

Adam Le Fondre - 6.5/10

Le Fondre was once again efficient in front of goal and scored with probably the only clear-cut chance he got on the day to put Mumbai City FC 2-0 up.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Dheeraj Singh - 5/10

It wasn't a day to be a keeper, as Dheeraj conceded three goals. He is learning the hard way that in the ISL where every mistake is magnified.

Seriton Fernandes - 6/10

Seriton is used to quickly releasing the ball when he gets it in order to keep the tempo of FC Goa's play up, which really helped the Gaurs on the day.

James Donachie - 6.5/10

Donachie probably had the best defensive performance of all the centre-backs on display in the game today. His clearing headers kept the Mumbai forwards at bay.

Adil Khan - 6/10

It wasn't Adil Khan's best day, as he failed to mark Borges for what Mumbai City FC thought would be the winner. Fortunately, Pandita popped up at the other end to give FC Goa one point.

Saviour Gama - 7/10

It felt like Saviour Gama was playing with three lungs as despite making several overlapping runs, he didn't get tired one bit. He was extremely important on the wings for FC Goa.

Edu Bedia - 7.5/10

Bedia played some stunning football on the day, and most importantly, came up with the point-clinching assist for Ishan Pandita. He is a class apart.

Glan Martins - 8/10

Glan Martins scored a stunning long-ranger that he probably won't forget for the rest of his life. His strike sparked FC Goa's revival, with his goal deserving of at least a point.

Alexander Jesuraj - 6.5/10

Jesuraj showed some scintillating pace on the wings today, and gave Amey Ranawade a hard time on a few occasions.

Alberto Noguera - 7/10

Noguera creates neat little triangles in the middle of the park with Ortiz and Bedia, and that kept the Mumbai City FC midfield chasing shadows at times.

Jorge Ortiz - 8.5/10

Ortiz was the architect of almost everything positive that FC Goa did in an attacking sense, and he was arguably the best player on the pitch today.

Igor Angulo - 7.5/10

Angulo just always seems to pop up at the right time and scored the goal that made it 2-2. He has made sure that FC Goa do not miss Coro this season.

Substitutes

Ishan Pandita - 7/10

For the third time this season, Ishan Pandita has popped up to score a crucial goal for FC Goa in the dying minutes of the game. Surely, he is knocking hard on the manager's door for a starting position.