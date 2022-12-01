Mumbai City FC 4-1 FC Goa: Gaurs Player Ratings from humbling ISL 2022-23 defeat

FC Goa self-imploded on multiple occasions to suffer a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Mumbai City FC in their ISL 2022-23 encounter on Thursday, December 1.

The Islanders took the lead after winning the ball high up the pitch off Brandon Fernandes as Jorge Pereyra Diaz netted to make it 1-0. However, the Gaurs responded quickly through Iker Guarrotxena's long-range effort, which was misjudged by Phurba Lachenpa and resuled in a soft goal.

Mumbai City regained the lead before half-time after an error by Aibanbha Dohling allowed Lallianzuala Chhangte to race through on goal. He easily warded off both FC Goa centre-backs to score past Dheeraj Singh.

Less than five minutes after half-time, it was Anwar Ali's turn to lose the ball high up the pitch as Chhangte set up Pereyra Diaz for his second goal. The Gaurs switched off once again a short while later, allowing Greg Stewart to march into the box unchallenged from a short corner.

Stewart's pass was cleared, but Alberto Noguera struck from the edge of the box to score against his former team and settle the contest. There was more action to come later on as Edu Bedia was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 79th minute.

Here are the player ratings for FC Goa from a humbling ISL 2022-23 defeat that leaves them in sixth place with 12 points:

Dheeraj Singh - 6/10

Dheeraj Singh received little help from the defense and was a major reason for the score staying down to 4-1, making four saves, all from inside the box.

Aibanbha Dohling - 4.5/10

Dohling endured a poor outing that saw him make no impact going forward and he also looked rattled defensively. He struggled to deal with Chhangte and made a poor tackle attempt in the build-up to the second goal.

Anwar Ali - 5/10

Ali made a few key contributions defensively, but was robbed off the ball by Stewart for Mumbai City's third goal. The defender could've easily avoided the error and conceding so early in the second half effectively killed FC Goa's chances.

Marc Valiente - 5.5/10

Valiente made a weak and unsuccessful challenge to win the ball off of Pereyra Diaz prior to the latter scoring the opening goal. He improved from there on, however, and often seemed to be the only one holding the defense together.

Seriton Fernandes - 6/10

Seriton kept Bipin Singh quiet in the first half, but wilted away in the second half with little help from the midfield under pressure from Mumbai City. To his credit, he won seven of his eight duels and completed 82% of his passes.

Edu Bedia - 3/10

Bedia couldn't impact the game like he wanted, getting just 42 touches during his time on the pitch. He then got himself sent off by kicking the ball away for no reason despite knowing he was already on a yellow card.

Ayush Chhetri - 6/10

Chhetri struggled to cope with Mumbai City's midfield press in the second half, but was one of FC Goa's better players prior to the break. He completed one dribble and 88% of his passes, while also laying out one key pass.

Brandon Fernandes - 5.5/10

Brandon was bright in the first half, but the Islanders limited his impact expertly after the break. He had only 32 touches despite playing the entire game and registered a team-high three key passes.

Iker Guarrotxena - 6.5/10

Guarrotxena was the only bright spot from a bleak outing for FC Goa. While he was fortunate with his goal, which was spilled awfully by Lachenpa, he put in a workhorse display in midfield. The Spaniard was often his team's only outlet on the counter and also won three fouls and three duels.

Redeem Tlang - 6/10

Tlang got the assist for his team's goal with a good run forward and registered three key passes on the whole. He struggled to get into the game after that, however.

Alvaro Vazquez - 5/10

Vazquez received a golden chance to put FC Goa 2-1 up, but could only hit his one-on-one effort straight at Lachenpa. He later laid out a couple of chances for his teammates, but was peripheral for much of the contest.

Substitutes

Sanson Pereira (Dohling 56') - 6/10

Pereira looked much more solid than Dohling and was more involved in attack, completing three of his four long-ball attempts.

Makan Chote (Tlang 56') - 6.5/10

Chote offered a spark off the bench for FC Goa once again and almost scored with a stunning volley that slammed against the crossbar.

Noah Sadoui (Vazquez 56') - 6/10

Sadoui tried hard to take players on and set up his teammates, but didn't receive much help from his teammates and was quite inconsistent as well.

Glan Martins (Chhetri 63') - 5.5/10

Martins got stuck in, but didn't really offer much for FC Goa in midfield.

Fares Arnaout (Valiente 80') - 5/10

Arnaout was beaten far too easily by Bipin Singh for a move that led to Dheeraj Singh making a good save. He didn't have much to do otherwise.

Poll : 0 votes