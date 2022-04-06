Mumbai City FC looking to register a win in their AFC Champions League campaign

After a disappointing Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, Mumbai City FC are looking to start their AFC Champions League campaign against Al-Shabab FC on a positive note. They take on the Saudi Arabian club, who are making their 10th appearance in the tournament, on Friday, April 8.

Mumbai City FC are the second side from India to feature in this competition after FC Goa. The Islanders played two friendlies - during a two-week training camp in Al Forsa, Abu Dhabi - to prepare themselves for the competition. They beat UAE Pro League table-toppers Al Ain 2-1, and Al Hilal United 2-0.

Head coach Des Buckingham and defender Mandar Rao Dessai addressed the media through a virtually held press conference ahead of their first-leg tie against Al-Shabab FC.

Buckingham said that he has not set his sights too far ahead and is currently focused on the first game. He intends to try and finish the tournament better than predecessors FC Goa. He said:

"This is the second time a club from India is going to compete at this level after FC Goa last year. They had picked up three draws. They showed what Indian teams can do at this level. So we want to try and do something no Indian team has done before - that is to win a game in this competition."

Speaking about the impact of the two friendlies on the team's shape and structure, Des Buckingham said:

"It gave our players the opportunity to experience the level of competition here. It also gave them the opportunity to test themselves. It gave us the chance to work on our shape and structure."

'We know we have to be smart' - Mumbai City FC head coach

Speaking ahead of their first game in the 2022 AFC Champions League, the Islanders head coach said he and his players are looking to take the challenge head-on but will also be smart with their approach. He said:

"We know we have to be smart, but at the same time we need to find a structure that allows us our style of play."

Rowllin Borges, who missed the ISL campaign due to a knee injury, is currently with the Mumbai City FC camp. He will not be participating in any of the AFC Champions League games.

Edited by Steffi