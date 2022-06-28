Mumbai City FC make Vinit Rai loan move permanent

Mumbai City FC have reportedly signed Vinit Rai permanently following his loan spell at the club last season. A source close to the development confirmed that the player has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club that will keep him there until 2023.

Vinit Rai 🇮🇳 @vinit_vr

All the credit to the entire players, coaching staffs and all the back room staffs for their continuous Hard Work and Dedication.

ALL GLORY TO THE ALMIGHTY GOD 🙏🏻 Really very proud of @MumbaiCityFC family for what we have achieved in AFC Champions League 2022. All the credit to the entire players, coaching staffs and all the back room staffs for their continuous Hard Work and Dedication.

Vinit Rai joined Mumbai City FC in 2021-22 season on loan from Odisha FC

Vinit Rai started his football career at the prestigious Tata Football Academy. He was recruited by Dempo SC for the 2014 I-League season. He has had stints at Kerala Blasters, Minerva Punjab FC, Delhi Dynamos and Odisha FC. Mumbai City FC recruited him on a loan deal in the 2021 ISL season to sort out their midfield issues.

He made 17 appearences in last season's ISL and did an excellent job as an anchor man at the center of the park. He also has experience playing in the AFC Champions League for Mumbai City FC. He made five appearances for the team in the premier competition.

Rai has also represented the national team. He made his debut for the Blue Tigers on August 13, 2016, and has since represented the national team nine times. He was also a member of the U-19 and U-23 India squads.

Mumbai City FC is preparing for 2022-23 season

Mumbai City FC had an average last season. They finished 5th, missing the playoffs by a whisker. But they got their form back in the ACL and became the 1st Indian team to win a match in the AFC Champions League. They finished 2nd in a group that also consisted of the Air Force Club from Iraq, Saudi giants Al Shadab and Al Jazira FC from UAE.

They have already completed the signings of Greg Stewart and R.Griffiths before the new ISL season gets underway. However, they are on the verge of losing David Williams, who is most likely to return to the A-League. The 2020-21 ISL champions have already released Igor Angulo, Diego Mauricio, Cassio Gabriel and Brad Inman. Meanwhile, U-17 World Cupper Mohammed Rakip has joined East Bengal on a free transfer from Mumbai City FC.

