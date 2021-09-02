Mumbai City FC sign defender Naocha Singh

Indian Super League defending champions Mumbai City FC have signed defender Huidrom Naocha Singh on a three-year deal. Naocha Singh’s contract with Mumbai City FC will run until May 2024.

The 22-year-old Naocha Singh started his career through NEROCA FC’s youth set up and went on to play for TRAU FC before returning to NEROCA to feature in the 2018-19 I-League.

The Manipuri defender signed for Gokulam Kerala FC ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and was instrumental in their successful 2019 Durand Cup campaign. Naocha played every single minute of the tournament and also provided an assist for Gokulam Kerala’s winner in the final against Mohun Bagan.

Naocha, who is capable of playing on either side as a full-back, once again tasted success with Gokulam Kerala and helped them lift the 2020-21 I-League.

Naocha played all 15 games without missing a minute in the title-winning campaign and displayed impressive performances on both sides of the defense.

Joining Mumbai City FC is a dream for Naocha Singh

Naocha Singh said joining Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC was a dream come true. In a statement released by the club, Naocha Singh said:

“Making the step up to the ISL is something I have been working hard towards and joining the defending champions Mumbai City FC is nothing short of a dream. The last two years of my career were very special indeed and while I got to be a part of a successful team at Gokulam Kerala, I want to do well and win silverware in the Indian Super League."

"I am excited to be here with Mumbai City and I hope to grow along this journey and make great memories with my new family and my new club.”

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera praised Naocha Singh’s defensive abilities. He said Mumbai City FC will provide the footballer with a platform to get better and become a vital cog in the club’s future endevaors. Sergio Lobera added:

“Naocha has shown his abilities in the I-League and previously in the Durand Cup. He is a tough defender of great quality and we are very happy to have him with us at Mumbai City FC. He has tasted success at such an early stage in his career but we firmly believe that as a footballer, Naocha can only get better."

"We are excited to provide Naocha the platform and the support for him to go on and become an important player for Mumbai City.”

