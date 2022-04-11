Mumbai City FC vs Air Force Club preview, predicted lineups, key players, telecast, and more | AFC Champions League 2022

After a humbling 3-0 defeat in their first game against Al-Shabab FC, Mumbai City FC will continue the hunt for their maiden victory in the AFC Champions League when they face Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Club) on Monday.

Des Buckingham's men came into the elite Asian club competition with two wins on the trot in club friendlies against Al-Ain FC and Al-Hilal FC. Against Al-Shabab, the Islanders opted for an expansive approach right from the get-go. However, the Saudi Arabian club got the better of the former ISL champions over the 90-minute period.

However, Mumbai's troubles won't get any easier when they face the reigning Iraqi Cup Winners and Champions tonight at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. After recording a 2-1 victory against Al-Jazira in their previous game, the Air Force Club are on a nine-game unbeaten run and are second in the group.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya have featured in the AFC Champions League on five different occasions but have never been able to get past the group stage. If Mumbai City FC can sneak a victory, it will give the Indian giants a huge boost in the competition.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya: Key Players

#1 Mourtada Fall (Mumbai City FC)

The Islanders' first game in the competition showed that the ISL heavyweights will have to make do with defending for prolonged periods of time. The Mumbai City FC backline will need to be completely switched on during every phase of the game to counter the elite attacking unit of the opposition.

Leading MCFC's defense will be their 34-year-old Senegalese defender, Mourtada Fall. The talismanic center-back made two clearances and won six duels in the last game.

#2 Hammadi Ahmed (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya)

One of the most experienced players in the setup, Hammadi is a threat to any team, having already scored six times this season (the most by any Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya player). This includes two goals in their last four matches. The Iraq veteran, with 40 international caps to his name, will lead the charge for his club in the upcoming game.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brad Inman, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya: Mohamed Saleh (GK), Sameh Saeed, Ali Kazem, Ahmad Khalaf, Roderick Miller, Dhurgham Ismael, Hussein Jabbar, Safaa Hadi, Mohammed Ali Abbood, Sharif Abdul-Khadim, Ibrahim Bayesh

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya: Livestream and Telecast

The AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 in India from 10:45 pm IST. The game can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya: Quotes from coaches

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham:

"It is going to be a difficult match. They (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya) have lots of experience in the AFC competitions and it is the second time that an Indian club is playing in the AFC Champions League. So, it's a great opportunity for us to show ourselves, but we are going to give everything to win and we’ll give our best."

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya head coach Hakeem Shakir:

"We have to admit that we’re not familiar with Mumbai City as it is the first time they are participating in the AFC Champions League. However, I was surprised that they were fast and physically strong against Al Shabab on Matchday One. They held their own until they conceded the penalty."

