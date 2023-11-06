Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal: Preview, team news, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Shifting their focus away from the Indian Super League, Mumbai City FC will now host Saudi Arabian heavyweights Al-Hilal SFC in the third round of AFC Champions League Group D matches at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

While the Islanders have enjoyed a steady start in the league, with three victories and two draws, they have slumped to three straight defeats in the continental competition. Their latest defeat in the ACL came against Al-Hilal, who hammered them 6-0 in the away fixture. However, the scoreline wasn't a true indicator of the resilient fight that Des Buckingham's men put up.

Until the 66th minute, MCFC trailed by just a single goal but were ultimately overwhelmed by the pure quality at the disposal of the two-time winners. For Mumbai, the ambition will be to right the wrongs from the previous fixture and put up a more respectable scoreline. However, the talking point of the match has shifted from the game itself to the absence of Neymar Jr.

Speaking about the Brazilian talisman missing out with an injury, Buckingham averred:

“I can understand why the spectators are a bit disappointed (at not being able to see Neymar). I could certainly see the excitement on the players’ faces when the draw was made. As players and coaches, you want to play the very best. It’s a shame he has an injury, but with the quality that Al Hilal have, they already pose a big challenge. Let’s hope for a good game of football."

Meanwhile, Jorge Jesus' men have been flying high across competitions, registering an incredible nine-match winning run. After dismantling the Islanders, Al-Hilal have registered victories over Al-Ahli and Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. Even without Neymar, they are a formidable outfit and will be eyeing another marauding victory.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal: Match details

Expand Tweet

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group D

Venue: DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

Timings: 7.30 pm IST on Monday, November 6.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal: Team News

As previously mentioned, Neymar Jr. suffered a knee injury last month and will miss the fixture. But Mumbai will have their complete squad available.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Yoëll van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Al-Hilal: Yassine Bounou, Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Albulayhi, Yasser Alshahrani, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, Malcom, Michael, Salem Aldawsari, Aleksandar Mitrovic.