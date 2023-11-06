Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal SFC: When and where to watch the 2023-24 AFC Champions League clash? 

Following a 6-0 rout in Saudi Arabia, Al-Hilal SFC are set to travel to India, where they will go head-to-head with Mumbai City FC in a highly anticipated showdown on Monday (November 6). The Islanders have certainly been dominant in the Indian Super League (ISL), but anything other than a victory in the upcoming game would seal their fate in the AFC Champions League.

The journey for Des Buckingham’s men in the continental competition began with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Iranian side FC Nassaji Mazandaran. Their troubles continued as they faced Navbahor in Uzbekistan, succumbing to another 3-0 defeat, which was then followed by a resounding loss in Saudi Arabia.

These experiences have proven to be a challenging lesson for them, and Buckingham himself acknowledged in a pre-match press conference that he anticipates another tough game, with his team likely having less possession.

"There is no doubt that we will enter this game fully aware that our ball possession will be limited, as well as the time we have with the ball," he said. "Additionally, we anticipate having fewer opportunities compared to our usual performances in the ISL, due to evident factors.

“However, what is crucial is that even when reflecting on our previous game, we must acknowledge that our ball possession was not as dominant as it typically is. Likewise, our chances were fewer than usual. Nevertheless, we did experience some notable moments during the match that could have potentially made a significant impact,” he added.

While their struggles in the continental competition have been evident, Mumbai City FC have continued their fine domestic run, as they are unbeaten in the league. They arrive in this game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Punjab FC.

On the other hand, Al-Hilal SFC, led by Jorge Jesus, stand at the summit of the Saudi Pro League with 10 wins in 12 games and maintains an unbeaten record in all competitions. Furthermore, they are currently leading Group D in the AFC Champions League with seven points.

Al-Hilal are certainly the favorites to win this game, but Mumbai City will strive to deliver their best performance in front of their passionate home supporters, who are expected to turn out in large numbers.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal: Details of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League clash

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal, Group D, Matchday 4, AFC Champions League

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Timings: 7.30 pm IST on Monday, November 6.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal: Where will the AFC Champions League game be telecast?

The match between Mumbai City FC and Al-Hilal will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network from 7:30 pm IST on Monday.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal: Where will the AFC Champions League game be livestreamed?

The clash between Mumbai City FC and Al-Hilal will also available for livestream on the FanCode App.