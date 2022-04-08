Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab preview, predicted lineups, key players, telecast, and more | AFC Champions League 2022

Indian Super League giants Mumbai City FC will start off their maiden AFC Champions League campaign with a high-octane clash against Al-Shabab.

The match will take place on Friday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh.

Mumbai City FC secured a berth in the elite Asian club competition after conquering the ISL League Winners' Shield in the 2020-21 season.

The Islanders have never crossed paths with the Saudi Arabian heavyweights but the White Lions will have a clear edge when they meet in the opening group stage game.

Des Buckingham's men had a season to forget in the Indian Super League as they failed to even qualify for the playoffs, although they were clear favorites on paper. But the Mumbai-based side seem to have brushed off their ISL blushes as they come into the Champions League with strong showings in the preparatory friendlies.

MCFC squared off against Al-Ain FC and Al-Hilal FC before heading off to Riyadh and emerged victorious in both fixtures.

Meanwhile, Al-Shabab FC are currently fourth in the ongoing Saudi Professional League, with 47 points from 25 games. The side, led by Romanian head coach Marius Sumudica, recently lost 2-1 in the King's Cup to 2021 Saudi Arabian Champions and AFC Champions League winners Al-Hilal FC. The White Lions, too, will be hungry to return to victory ways.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab: Key Players

#1 Ever Banega (Al Shabab)

The former Sevilla midfielder has been at the heart of Al Shabab's midfield. Every attacking play goes through Ever Banega and the Argentine has already registered seven goals and five assists from 26 appearances this season.

#2 Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC)

The quality of Banega just makes Ahmed Jahouh all the more important for the Islanders in the middle of the park. The Moroccan defensive midfielder will be deputized to neutralize the effects of Banega and control the midfield battle.

Jahouh's quality on long balls is no secret and the midfielder is expected to help Mumbai City FC in organizing their transition moves.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo.

Al-Shabab FC: Al-Qarni (GK); Fawaz Al Sagour, Iago Santos, Hassan Tambakti, Motel Al-Harbi; Alfred N’Diaye, Paulinho, Ever Banega; Nawaf Al-Abed, Carlos Junior, Hattan Bahebri.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab: Livestream and Telecast

The AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC and Al-Shabab will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 in India from 10:45 pm IST. The game can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab: Quotes from Coaches

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham:

This is only the second time a club from India has competed at this level after FC Goa last year. They picked up three draws, three points across that period and they showed what Indian players and Indian teams can do at this level. So for me, we want to try and do something no other Indian club has done before, which for me, is to win a game at this competition.

Al-Shabab head coach Marius Sumudica:

Every time we play in AFC Champions League, it has not been easy. We are in a difficult group with tough opponents. Nobody comes here just to make up numbers. Everybody wants to qualify. The first game is very important. We must start this tournament with a win.

Edited by Diptanil Roy