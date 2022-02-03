Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 3rd, 2022

Mumbai City FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the 80th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, 3rd February 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

After isolating for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Mumbai City FC returned to action with a disappointing 1-1 draw against the 10th-placed NorthEast United FC in their last match. They had started the season by winning five of their opening six games but are now on a six-match winless streak. The Islanders have now slipped to sixth spot with 18 points in 12 matches.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan have been in fine form of late, as evident from their undefeated run in their last seven outings. They have climbed to the fifth spot with 19 points in 11 games, having won five, drawing four and losing two. The Mariners defeated SC East Bengal 3-1 in their previous encounter, courtesy of a brilliant hat-trick by Kiyan Nassiri.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, Mumbai City FC came out on top with a comprehensive 5-1 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Cassio Gabriel, Vikram Pratap Singh, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Match 80

Date and time: Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Tiri, Rahul Bheke, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo, Liston Colaco

Captain: Liston Colaco | Vice-captain: Igor Angulo.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mohamad Nawaz, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia, Raynier Fernandes, Vikram Pratap Singh, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Manvir Singh | Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee