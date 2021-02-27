Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

The ISL 2020-21 season winds up with a cracker of a clash as Mumbai City FC are set to take on ATK Mohun Bagan. The two sides, which have consistently held on to the top two spots in the ISL standings, will battle it out for the League Winners Shield.

Mumbai City FC can only claim the top spot on the ISL points table with a win over the Mariners. They have accumulated 37 points from nineteen matches and are three points behind their opponents. A win for the Islanders will help them claim the shield on account of a better head-to-head record.

ATK Mohun Bagan had lost their previous clash against the Mumbai City FC side earlier in the season. The Mariners come into the clash on the back of an unbeaten streak of six matches. They will need just a draw to ensure that they win the ISL League Winners Shield.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

The two sides have played each other only once, with Mumbai City FC winning the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier this season. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the winner for the Islanders in that encounter.

Top goalscorers this season

Mumbai City FC: Adam Le Fondre - 11

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna - 14

Most clean sheets this season

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh - 8

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya - 10

More stats and numbers you need to know from this season

Total losses

Mumbai City FC - 4

ATK Mohun Bagan - 3

Total draws

Mumbai City FC - 4

ATK Mohun Bagan - 4

Total passes

Mumbai City FC - 9450

ATK Mohun Bagan - 6185

Total touches

Mumbai City FC - 11942

ATK Mohun Bagan - 9167

Total shots

Mumbai City FC - 247

ATK Mohun Bagan - 224

Total goals

Mumbai City FC - 33

ATK Mohun Bagan - 28