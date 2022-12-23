Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of ISL 2022-23 match

League leaders Mumbai City FC will welcome Chennaiyin FC in Matchweek 12 of the ISL 2022-23 season at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, December 24.

The Des Buckingham-led side have been unstoppable so far in the league, remaining unbeaten in the opening 10 matches. They have 24 points on the board, two ahead of second-placed Hyderabad FC. In their most recent outing, Mumbai hammered East Bengal 0-3 away from home after a brace from Lalengmawia Ralte.

Chennai, on the other hand, are recovering after a rough start to the season. Thomas Brdaric's side are seventh in the league standings with 14 points from 10 matches. Although they lost the reverse fixture, the Marina Machans could script an upset on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

The two former ISL champions have locked horns on 17 previous occasions, with the Islanders emerging victorious eight times. In contrast, the Marina Machans have won six encounters, with the other three ending in draws. The sides locked horns earlier in the season when Mumbai hammered them 2-6.

Matches played: 17

MCFC wins: 8

CFC wins: 6

Draws: 3

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goal scorers in the previous Indian Super League season

MCFC: Igor Angulo (10), Bipin Singh (6).

CFC: Vladimir Koman & Mirlan Murzaev (2), Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Germanpreet Singh, Rahim Ali, and Lukasz Gikiewicz (1).

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

MCFC: Mohamad Nawaz (5), Phurba Lachenpa (1).

CFC: Vishal Kaith (2), Debjit Majumder (1).

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: More stats and numbers you need to know

Most saves: Mohamad Nawaz (MCFC - 39), Debjit Majumder (CFC - 41).

Most Passes: Apuia Ralte (MCFC - 843), Vladimir Koman (CFC - 909).

Most Tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC - 39), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC - 68).

Most Touches: Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC - 1343), Vladimir Koman (CFC - 1085).

