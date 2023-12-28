Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Mumbai City FC will face Chennaiyin FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on December 28, Thursday in the Indian Super League (ISL). With both teams having lost their respective previous games, they will be eager to return to winning ways in this clash.

The Islanders were humbled by a high-flying Kerala Blasters side last week as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat away from home. It was their first league defeat this seaso, which highlights the consistency of Mumbai thus far.

Expand Tweet

New gaffer Petr Kratky did not want to stress too much on the one bad result and underlined the need to focus on the positives.

“We reflected and reviewed (the last game). There were a lot of positive things but also things that we need to improve on. We addressed that, and worked on that. We stick to our processes. It’s a good experience for the group to understand that we can be defeated as well. But, we need to keep moving forward,” Kratky said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, the Marina Machans suffered an unlikely defeat against debutants Punjab FC in the last gameweek. But thanks to East Bengal dropping points, Chennaiyin managed to keep their knockout spots intact.

Owen Coyle's men have had mixed results due to the inconsistency in their performances. Their squad being plagued by injuries has not helped their cause.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head records

Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC have gone face-to-face in the ISL on 18 occasions, and the Islanders have edged out the Marina Machans narrowly in the record books.

Matches played: 18

Mumbai City FC wins: 9

Chennaiyin FC wins: 6

Draws: 3

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers this season

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (6 goals)

Chennaiyin FC: Jordan Murray (3 goals)

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Greg Stewart (3), Rafael Crivellaro (5).

Most shots: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (13), Jordan Murray (15).

Most saves: Phurba Lachenpa (12), Debjit Majumder (23).

Most successful tackles: Apuia (12), Jiteshwor Singh (15).