Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC are all set to battle for a spot in the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup 2023. The game will take place at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Wednesday, April 19.

After a bright start to their Super Cup campaign, the Islanders stumbled to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of NorthEast United. Des Buckingham will certainly not be pleased with his side's performance as they struggled to get a foothold in the game and were ultimately punished by the Highlanders.

A few bright spots, however, emerged from the game. The likes of Ayush Chhikara and Gurkirat Singh made a positive impact. It will certainly be a huge achievement if the all-Indian Mumbai City squad seal a semi-final spot.

The Islanders are third in the table with three points to their name, and a victory could secure them a place in the top four provided NorthEast United fail to win against Churchill Brothers.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are currently top of the group with four points. However, they will also need to secure a win to achieve a semi-final berth. Thomas Brdraric’s side could only gather a point against a resilient Churchill Brothers side in their last outing.

The Marina Machans were guilty of missing several opportunities against the I-League outfit. In some ways, it has been the story of their season as Chennaiyin will look to put in a better display.

The game is set to be an enthralling watch, as both sides have played some eye-catching football in the tournament. As the two teams have been wasteful in front of goal, the game could be decided by how clinical they are in taking their chances.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Hero Super Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 19, 8:30 PM.

Venue: Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup match between Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 19.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Islanders and the Marina Machans can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 19.

Poll : 0 votes