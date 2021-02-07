Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will lock horns with each other in Match No. 87 of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC has picked up eight points from their last five matches, with victories only coming against teams from the bottom half of the table like Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal.

However, their dominating run in the early phase of the tournament has kept them at the summit.

Mumbai City FC will be bolstered by the return of Ahmed Jahouh, who was suspended for the last match. The Moroccan is one of the key players in the Islanders' lineup, having made 114 tackles in this season of ISL so far.

FC Goa is unbeaten in their last eight matches, but has won only three of those games. They are positioned third in the points table with 22 points from 15 matches.

Edu Bedia will be available for selection for FC Goa's encounter against Mumbai City FC. The Spaniard served a one-match suspension for seeing a red card earlier.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa have faced each other 15 times in the past. The Islanders have emerged as winners on five occasions, while the Gaurs have won seven. Three encounters have ended in a draw.

Mumbai City FC win: 5

FC Goa win: 7

Draw: 3

Results of last 5 ISL matches between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa

FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

FC Goa 5-2 Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC 2-4 FC Goa

FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC 1-5 FC Goa

Top scorers from the current season

Mumbai City FC: Adam Le Fondre (8)

FC Goa: Igor Angulo (10)

Clean sheets from the current season

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (8)

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (1), Naveen Kumar (1)

More stats and Numbers from the current ISL season

Most Saves: Amrinder Singh - 43 (MCFC), Mohammad Nawaz - 19 (FCG)

Most Passes: Edu Bedia - 1046 (FCG), Ahmed Jahouh - 881 (MCFC)

Most Interceptions: Rowwlin Borges - 48 (MCFC), Edu Bedia - 27 (FCG)

Most Tackles: Ahmed Jahouh - 114 (MCFC), Saviour Gama - 75 (FCG)

Most Touches: Edu Bedia - 1238 (FCG), Ahmed Jahouh - 1095 (MCFC)

Most Assists: Hugo Boumous - 6 (MCFC), Alberto Noguera - 6 (FCG)

Most Shots: Jorge Ortiz - 57 (FCG), Adam Le Fondre - 31 (MCFC)