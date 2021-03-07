Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before 2021 ISL semi-finals second leg 

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will cross swords in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finals at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The Islanders and the Gaurs played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg. Igor Angulo gave FC Goa the lead in the 20th minute after converting his penalty. But Hugo Boumous restored parity for Mumbai City FC in the 38th minute.

After the change of sides, Saviour Gama scored a goal from outside of the box to put FC Goa upfront in the 59th minute. However, a towering Mourtada Fall thumped his header two minutes later to equalize for Mumbai City FC once again.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head

FC Goa still hold a superior head-to-head record against Mumbai City FC in ISL. They have won 7 encounters while their opponents got the upper hand only five times. A total of five matches between the two sides have ended in a draw.

FC Goa wins: 7

Mumbai City FC wins: 5

Draws: 5

Top goalscorers of the season

FC Goa: Igor Angulo - 14

Mumbai City FC: Adam Le Fondre - 11

Clean sheets this season

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh - 1, Mohammad Nawaz - 1, Naveen Kumar - 1

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh - 9

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Mohammad Nawaz - 19 (FCG), Amrinder Singh - 52 (MCFC)

Most Passes: Edu Bedia - 1420 (FCG), Ahmed Jahouh - 1354 (MCFC)

Most Interceptions: Saviour Gama - 36 (FCG), Rowllin Borges - 53 (MCFC)

Most Tackles: Saviour Gama - 97 (FCG), Ahmed Jahouh - 156 (MCFC)

Most Touches: Edu Bedia - 1663 (FCG), Ahmed Jahouh - 1657 (MCFC)

Most Assists: Alberto Noguera - 8 (FCG), Hugo Boumous - 7 (MCFC)

Most Shots: Jorge Ortiz Mendoza - 68 (FCG), Adam Le Fondre - 44 (MCFC)