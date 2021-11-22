Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa prediction, preview, team news and more | ISL 2021-22

Defending champions Mumbai City FC will lock horns with FC Goa in Match no. 4 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The last time the two sides met, Mumbai City FC emerged as the winner, knocking out the Gaurs.

FC Goa are coming into the tournament after a successful Durand Cup campaign earlier this year. Their squad is pretty much the same from the previous season alongside their coaching entourage. Hence, everyone is well acquainted with each other.

Mumbai City have a new gaffer amidst their ranks. Des Buckingham has been appointed to replace the departing Sergio Lobera, under whom the Islanders won the ISL last season. Mumbai City FC have not featured in any other tournament so far this calendar year.

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Head to Head

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa have played each other on 18 occasions prior to this. The Islanders have won 6 of those encounters compared to the 7 won by the Gaurs. Both sides have shared the spoils on 5 occasions.

Mumbai City FC form: N/A

FC Goa form: W-W-W-W

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Team News

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham will have his entire arsenal of players available ahead of their first encounter of the season. This comes as a boost for the head coach who will have plenty of options choose from for the opening encounter.

FC Goa

FC Goa's head coach faces a few injury concerns ahead of this fixture. Midfielders Muhammed Nemil and Jorge Ortiz are expected to miss the clash.

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Predicted Line-ups

Mumbai City FC (1-4-3-3): Phurba Lachenpa, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Bradden Inman, Bipin Singh, Vikram Singh, Igor Angulo.

FC Goa FC (1-4-3-3): Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Dylan Fox, Ivan Gonzalez, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Nondomba Naorem, Airam Cabrera.

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Prediction

FC Goa's Alberto Noguera and Mumbai City FC's Mourtada Fall in their Indian Super League clash (Image Courtesy: Indian Super League)

FC Goa's Juan Ferrando will want to take this season by storm after missing out last time. Juan has the majority of the squad intact and that will play in his favor.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC boss Des Buckingham will have to wander into uncharted territory as he makes his debut on the Indian subcontinent.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 1 - 3 FC Goa

Edited by Diptanil Roy