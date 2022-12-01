Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Mumbai City FC have been steamrolling opposition defenses with their relentless attacking displays since the start of the season.

The Islanders will now take on FC Goa in matchweek nine of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, December 1.

Des Buckingham's team are unbeaten this season, winning five of their opening eight matches. They have scored 23 goals during this period, which is an ISL record.

In their previous encounter, Mumbai FC trumped bottom-placed NorthEast United FC 1-3 to catapult to the top of the league standings.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have had a stop-start season so far, losing three of their seven games. Yet, they are in the top five and are definitely one of the main contenders to have a shot at glory.

Carlos Pena's team suffered a comprehensive 0-2 defeat against struggling Bengaluru FC in their previous encounter.

Both teams are known for their dynamic attacking football and have previously locked horns in the ISL on 20 different occasions. Mumbai FC and FC Goa have both won seven clashes each, while six games have ended in a draw.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Team news

MCFC: The Islanders are a high-flying team and it would be understandable for Buckingham to stick to their already established starting lineup. Amey Ranawade is still ruled out.

FCG: The Gaurs don't have injury concerns going into the game. However, Pena might be switching around with the starting lineup.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineups

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Desai; Apuia, Ahmed Jahouh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

FCG: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Marc Valiente, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes (C); Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 41st match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on Thursday, December 1.

The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

The Islanders are on a relentless run, dismantling one opponent after another. The attacking line-up of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Greg Stewart has been in breathtaking form.

For FC Goa, it will be an uphill task to end Mumbai's unbeaten run. But Pena's side have shown great resilience this season, albeit in patches.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 3-1 FC Goa

Poll : 0 votes