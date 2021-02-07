Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa prediction: Who will win today's match?

Match no 87 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Mumbai City FC lock horns with FC Goa at the GMC Stadium Bambolim on Monday.

Mumbai City FC Preview

This has undoubtedly been Mumbai’s best season in the ISL since its inception. The Islanders have won 10 games in the 2020-21 edition of the tournament, and ended up on the losing side just twice.

Mumbai City FC has a 66.66%-win rate, courtesy of their superiority at both ends of the field.

The side has managed to score 22 goals, which is the most by any team this season. Mumbai City FC has also conceded just eight goals, which is the least by any club in the ongoing edition of the ISL.

Amrinder Singh has been clinical for Mumbai City FC, with eight clean sheets and 43 saves in 15 appearances. Singh is rated as the best goalkeeper in ISL 2020-21.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goal have lost just three games this season, but find themselves 11 points behind their opponents. Separated by goal difference on the third spot in the ISL points table, the Gaurs are in a must-win situation.

Advertisement

Juan Fernando & Co. have been poor defensively so far, which has cost them. This can be seen in the number of fouls committed (220) by the side this season.

There has been an adverse reaction every time a foul has been committed. 55% of the goals scored against FC Goa have been conceded within two minutes of a foul.

Edu Bedia and Saviour Gama hold key positions in the Gaurs defensive unit during the absence of Princeton Rebello, who might miss the game due to injury. The duo will have their work cut out against a rampant Mumbai side.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Prediction

A win on Monday will help FC Goa bridge the gap between themselves and table-toppers Mumbai City FC. However, they still have to battle it out with Hyderabad FC and North East FC to cement their position in the play-offs.

Mumbai City FC needs to be disciplined and get the job done as they hold an upper hand in the contest. Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, and Rowllin Borges have been pioneers of Mumbai City FC’s 2020-21 ISL season.

FC Goa will have to put in a dominant performance to overcome this challenge, which might not be possible given their defensive frailties.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2 – 1 FC Goa