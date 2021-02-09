Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Who won yesterday's match?

Mumbai City FC played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with FC Goa in the 87th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). League leaders Mumbai City FC almost eked out a 3-2 win before Ishan Pandita equalized for FC Goa with the last kick of the game.

The highly-anticipated fixture at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa got off to a scrappy start as neither team got going. Mumbai got a free-kick on the half-way line, but Ahmed Jahouh over-hit it and the ball went out of play. Mumbai City FC’s offensive engine, Hugo Boumous, showed his pace in the seventh minute when he beat Adil Khan and got close to the byline. However, the Frenchman’s low shot was saved by Dheeraj Singh.

Boumous then broke the deadlock following a neat counterattack. FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia gave the ball away to Le Fondre, who released Boumous behind the opposition backline. The midfielder easily got around Dheeraj before tapping the ball into an empty net.

Soon after, Mumbai City FC doubled their lead when Le Fondre scored his eighth goal of the season. Hernan Santana’s initial header from a Bipin Singh corner-kick was pushed out by Dheeraj, but the ball fell kindly for Le Fondre, who directed the ball into the net.

Mumbai City FC were also doing well at the other end of the pitch as Amrinder Singh produced a good save to deny Igor Angulo. However, FC Goa soon reduced the margin, courtesy of Glan Martins' stunning goal. Martins received the ball from Jorge Ortiz and released a thunderbolt from about 30 yards out to beat Amrinder Singh.

FC Goa came out rejuvinated after the half-time break and looked lively from the start. They equalized in the 51st minute when Igor Angulo headed home a cross from Noguera. Goa's Jorge Ortiz then made a mazy run, but his eventual shot went over the crossbar. Mumbai City FC's Rowllin Borges also failed to keep the ball on target after making a late run to the edge of the box.

In the 80th minute, Borges missed a sitter from close range after Boumous cut the ball around the penalty area. Borges redeemed himself by scoring Mumbai City FC's third goal when Boumous delivered a superb free-kick to the far post. FC Goa custodian Dheeraj was caught rooted to his spot when he should have attacked the cross.

Mumbai City FC were on the cusp of winning the contest, but super-sub Ishan Pandita rescued a point for FC Goa after heading home Edu Bedia’s inviting cross from the right-wing. The last-gasp equalizer came just after Boumous was sent off for showing dissent. In the end, FC Goa managed to register their fifth draw on the bounce.

Who was the Hero of the Match?

Rowllin Borges played a key part in keeping FC Goa's attacking quartet quiet in the first-half. Courtesy: ISL

Rowllin Borges was named the Hero of the Match for his impressive performance against FC Goa. Borges has been one of the most consistent Indian midfielders in the ISL ever since his days at NorthEast United FC.

Although Borges missed a simple chance to score, he redeemed himself by netting Mumbai City FC’s third goal. The 28-year-old did well defensively too, making four tackles and two interceptions.