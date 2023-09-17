Mumbai City FC vs FC Nassaji Mazandaran: When and where to watch the 2023-24 AFC Champions League clash? 

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season, Mumbai City FC face a crucial test as they are set to lock horns with FC Nassaji Mazandaran in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Group Stage fixture.

Mumbai City FC are coming off a historic season in India, where they dominated the league and clinched the title with three matches to spare. They shattered numerous records in the process and have firmly established themselves as a powerhouse in Indian football.

The Islanders earned their place in the Champions League for the second season running by defeating Jamshedpur FC in the playoff round back in April. Notably, they made history as the first Indian club to secure a victory in this prestigious competition when they beat the Iraq Air Force team during the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Under the guidance of their manager, Des Buckingham, Mumbai City boast the experience and quality required to advance to the knockout stages. Additionally, they had a commendable campaign in the Durand Cup, despite falling to eventual champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the quarter-finals.

The acquisition of playmaker Nasser El Khayati for the continental competition further bolsters their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

On the other side, FC Nassaji Mazandaran earned their place in the AFC Champions League by winning the Hafzi Cup - the annual Cup competition in Iran. This marks their debut in the AFC Champions League, and while they may lack experience, they possess the quality to pose a threat to Mumbai City.

It's worth noting that Nassaji finished 12th in their domestic league last season and have had a slow start to the new season, with just one win in their first four matches.

Consequently, Mumbai City FC enter the contest as clear favorites, especially as they will be playing in front of their home crowd in Pune. The home matches could prove crucial for Des Buckingham's squad as they will hope to kickstart their campaign with a valuable three points in the bag.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Nassaji Mazandaran: Details of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League clash

Match: Mumbai City FC vs FC Nassaji Mazandaran, Group D, Matchday 1, AFC Champions League

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Timings: 7.30 pm IST on Monday, September 18.

Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran: Where will the AFC Champions League game be telecast?

The match between Mumbai City FC and Nassaji Mazandaran will be telecast on Sports 18 Network from 7:30 PM on Monday.

Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran: Where will the AFC Champions League game be livestreamed?

The clash between Mumbai City FC and Nassaji Mazandaran will also available for livestream on the FanCode App.