Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction, preview, team news and more

With an eye on the AFC Champions League qualification, Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC have played a similar style of football so far in the season. Both sides like to keep the ball and build up from the midfield.

Mumbai City FC are top of the table and seem to be the favorites to win the league stage. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, are placed third.

The Islanders have notched up 25 points from 10 games while the Nizams have registered 15 points from the same number of fixtures.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head

Hyderabad FC entered the ISL in the 2019-20 season. The Nizams have faced the Islanders on three occasions.

Mumbai City FC have won twice while a single fixture ended as a stalemate. The two teams met earlier in the season at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, where Mumbai City FC grabbed a 2-0 win.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: All Head-to-Head Results

Hyderabad FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City FC form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Hyderabad FC form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News

Mumbai City FC

Ahmed Jahouh returns to the squad after serving his one-match suspension against ATK Mohun Bagan FC. He was booked twice in the game against Bengaluru FC. Jahouh's return in the defensive midfield beside Rowllin Borges means that Cy Goddard is set to be relegated to the bench.

Hyderabad FC

Fran Sandaza and Nikhil Poojary are unavailable for the game due to match fitness issues. Souvik Chakrabarti has left the team for Kolkata due to personal issues. Subrata Paul is nursing a knee injury. New signing Roland Alberg has joined the training sessions and is expected to be available for selection on matchday.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC predicted XIs

Mumbai City FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh (C/GK), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Hyderabad FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Lluis Sastre, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana (C).

Hyderabad FC have emerged as the most improved side in the league with their Indian players in top form. (Image: ISL)

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have been exemplary so far in the league in terms of playing with an attacking mindset. Mumbai City FC's incredible quality and an amazing 9-match unbeaten run make them the heavy favorites to win this fixture.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC