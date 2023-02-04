Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

In a blockbuster ISL 2022-23 top-of-the-table clash, Mumbai City FC will welcome Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, February 4.

The Islanders are undefeated this season and are currently on an 11-match winning streak. They sit pretty at the top of the standings with 42 points from 16 encounters.

In their most recent outing, Des Buckingham's team came away with a 2-1 victory against Jamshedpur FC despite struggling for most of the game. Late goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Pratap Singh, however, kept their unbeaten record intact.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC trail the league leaders by seven points but have a game in hand. Hence, a win on Saturday could bring them within touching distance of Mumbai. The Nizams have been on a seven-match unbeaten run of their own.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC goals from our previous thriller of a clash against Hyderabad FC this ‍



We are now ready to host them at the Arena tomorrow!



मंडळी, how excited are you for



#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity Allgoals from our previous thriller of a clash against Hyderabad FC this #HeroISL season!We are now ready to host them at the Arena tomorrow!मंडळी, how excited are you for #MCFCHFC ? 🤩 All 3️⃣ goals from our previous thriller of a clash against Hyderabad FC this #HeroISL season! 😮‍💨We are now ready to host them at the Arena tomorrow! 😎💙मंडळी, how excited are you for #MCFCHFC? 🤩#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/JTspPsEDTu

Hyderabad FC defeated East Bengal 2-0 in their last outing and will be hoping to build on their momentum and ensure what could be their most pivotal victory of the season. The two teams collided in their opening match of the season, which ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News

Mumbai City FC: Like most of the season, the Islanders are mostly injury-free ahead of the crucial fixture.

Hyderabad FC: The Nizams were plagued by multiple injuries midseason that dampened their season. Club captain and midfielder Joao Victor, first-choice goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani, and defender Chinglensana Singh have all been sidelined for the fixture.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Desai; Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh; Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh; Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Tamang, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera; Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Bartholomew Ogbeche. Javier Siverio.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

It is as finely balanced as any fixture in the season can be. Both teams have been visibly a notch above their fellow competitors. However, if we get into the finer details, Mumbai City have clearly not put many a step wrong so far this season and might be slightly edging the Nizams on paper.

But football isn't played on paper and no one would know it better than Hyderabad FC's Manolo Marquez, who is well capable of masterminding a fairytale victory.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-0 Hyderabad FC

Poll : 0 votes