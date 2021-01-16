Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction: Who will win today's match?

The weekend action kicks off in the ISL with Mumbai City FC taking on Hyderabad FC. The second half of the season will begin for the two ISL playoff hopefuls with the thrilling encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC are the league leaders of ISL 2020-21 on the conclusion of the first round of fixtures. The Islanders have won eight matches, drawn one, and lost just once so far in the competition.

Head coach Sergio Lobera has built a formidable unit of players across the pitch. Amrinder Singh has proven to be one of the best shot-stoppers in the entire ISL, having conceded just four goals in ten matches.

The Islanders' backline is helmed by the impressive Mourtada Fall alongside fellow overseas signing, Hernan Santana. Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, and Ahmed Jahouh have been the driving forces in the midfield.

Lobera will rely on the tenacity and the lethal movement of Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche to continue getting the goals for the team.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will hope that his side is able to carry the positive momentum into the second half of the season. Two wins on the trot have boosted the Nizam's confidence after a stretch of losses.

Aussie midfielder Joel Chianese's return from injury has revived the Hyderabad FC side. He has scored two goals since coming back and provides a great creative option for Roca in the middle of the park. Joao Victor and Lluis Sastre are the reliable holding midfielders controlling the tempo of the game.

Aridane Santana will have the tough task of penetrating the sturdy Mumbai defense to get goals for his team.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

Mumbai City FC will aim to carry on with their superb form (Courtesy - ISL)

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have clashed on three occasions since the last season of the ISL. The Islanders have clinched the victory in two matches whereas one of the games has ended in a draw.

Hyderabad FC will go into the clash with the confidence of two consecutive wins and hope to break the undefeated streak of Mumbai.

With both sides having a strong attacking unit, we can expect a high-scoring thriller on Saturday at the GMC Stadium. The in-form Mumbai team's accuracy on the field and hunger for success are likely to give them yet another win.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 Hyderabad FC