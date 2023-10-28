Following a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Al-Hilal SFC on matchday three of the AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC are back on their home turf for their next ISL encounter, where they are scheduled to face Hyderabad FC on Saturday, October 28.

Mumbai City’s journey in the AFC Champions League has been far from smooth, as they are currently at the bottom of the standings in Group D without a single point to their name after three games. Furthermore, they have yet to score a goal themselves while conceding 11 goals in those three matches.

Nonetheless, head coach Des Buckingham will look to set aside this disappointment and shift their focus to the Indian Super League, where they have begun the season impressively. The Islanders have accumulated seven points in three games and will hope to sustain their momentum as they take on bottom side Hyderabad FC, a team that is yet to secure any points.

In a pre-match press briefing, Buckingham stressed the importance of approaching the game cautiously against the Nizams, who will be desperate to get their season underway.

"We have had a strong start to the season with two wins and a draw. We have put ourselves in a strong position to pick up from where we left off last year. We have to be mindful that Hyderabad is a different team than they were last year, similar to us, they have had changes."

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC find themselves at the bottom of the table, having suffered three consecutive defeats to East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Chennaiyin FC.

Although their performance notably improved in their first home game against the Marina Machans, they struggled with efficiency in the final third despite dominating possession (68%) and controlling the tempo of the game (381 accurate passes against 124).

Head coach Thangboi Singto is facing considerable pressure to deliver a result against a formidable opponent, but he remains confident in his team’s preparations for the upcoming match.

We, as much as possible, would like to forget the last three matches and go forward", he said. I know Mumbai will be confident that they are a good team. We have come up again as a team after going down. The training has been good and the boys are responding well."

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Date & Time: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 8 pm IST.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8 pm IST onwards on October 28.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Live streaming details

The match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.