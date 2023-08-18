Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT prediction, preview, team news, and more | Durand Cup 2023

Bringing a close to their Durand Cup 2023 group-stage matches, Mumbai City FC will square off against the Indian Navy Football Team at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Saturday, August 19.

Although the Islanders have a healthy goal difference, a victory in the Group B tie will ensure their berth in the knockouts. Hence, for Des Buckingham, the approach will be pretty similar to the one they opted for in their opening two matches. Mumbai rolled over Mohammedan SC for a 1-3 victory before hammering the Jamshedpur FC Colts 5-0.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz has picked up right from where he left last season, scoring and assisting twice against the Red Miners. For Indian Navy, it will expectedly be an uphill task having suffered two consecutive defeats. They haven't shown the desired level of resilience throughout the tournament and are out of playoff contention.

While keeping an eye on the AFC Champions League fixtures next month, the Islanders gaffer, Des Buckingham said ahead of the game:

“Tomorrow will be a continuation of what we’ve done in the two games before this and of course, building on the pre-season friendly game we played in Thailand. For us, it’s about trying to get fitter, sharper, and continue to evolve. Firstly, our target is to go as far as we can in this tournament and secondly, to make sure we’re as good and as sharp as we need to be for the first game in the AFC Champions League in September.”

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT: Team News

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Ahan Prakash, Rahul Bheke, Valpuia, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Nathan Rodrigues, Akash Mishra, Halen Nongtdu, Yoëll van Nieff, Alberto Noguera, Vinit Rai, Jayesh Rane, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Franklin Nazareth, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Greg Stewart, Ayush Chhikara, Jorge Pereryra Díaz, Gyamar Nikum.

Indian Navy FT: Dalraj Singh, Muhammed Inayath, Riyad B, Shahir S, Abhishek Joshy, Vj Kannan, Jijo F, Vijay J, Anoop Pauly, Raman Rai, Bibake Thapa, Sarbjith Singh, Vivekananda Sagayaraj, Hardik Kanojiya, Navjot Singh, Benno BA, Pradeesh C, Adersh Muttammal, Robinson R, Novin Gurung, Harikrishna AU, Britto PM, Pintu Mahata, Sreyas VG.

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT: Prediction

So far throughout the Durand Cup, Indian Navy FT haven't posed the greatest threat to any of their oppositions. Even against the JFC Colts, they suffered a surprising defeat and that should be telling of their current quality. In comparison, Mumbai City have been beating the opposition back and blue, and more of the same can be expected on Saturday.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 4-0 Indian Navy FT