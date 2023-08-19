Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash

Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC are set to lock horns with the Indian Navy football team in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group B fixture will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, August 19.

The Islanders are on the back of two consecutive victories, which have cemented their spot as the group leaders. Despite almost securing a spot in the quarter-finals, Des Buckingham will be eager to maintain their winning streak as they go up against the Indian Navy team.

In their previous match against Jamshedpur FC, Buckingham opted to rotate his team, but they ultimately emerged victorious with a commanding 5-0 scoreline.

Buckingham also emphasized that the Durand Cup serves as a valuable opportunity for players to attain peak match fitness ahead of the highly significant AFC Champions League in September.

"For us, it’s about try to get fitter, sharper and continue to evolve," said Buckingham. "Firstly, our target is to go as far as we can in this tournament and secondly, to make sure we’re as good and as sharp as we need to be for the first game in the AFC Champions League in September.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Army FT find themselves at the bottom of the table, having suffered defeats at the hands of Mohammedan SC and Jamshedpur FC.

A 2-1 loss against Mohammedan SC in the tournament's opening match, followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Red Miners just a couple of days ago, has put them on the back foot. Given the quick turnaround from the last game, the Indian Navy team might change their setup against Mumbai City FC.

The Islanders are clear favorites to win the game, but Indian Navy will look to give it their all in their final game of the 2023 Durand Cup.

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT: 2023 Durand Cup Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT, Group B, Durand Cup

Date & Time: Saturday, August 19, 2:30 pm

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between the Islanders and Red Miners will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 2:30 pm IST on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT: Live streaming details

The game between the Islanders and Indian Navy can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 2:30 pm IST on Saturday.