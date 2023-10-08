Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will host Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, October 8, in the final game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season before the second international break.

Mumbai City's season has been a mix of ups and downs so far. They fell short in the Durand Cup quarterfinals against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and suffered two losses in two AFC Champions League matches.

However, their performances in the league have been admirable, as they have secured four points in the first two away games. Currently occupying sixth place in the table, Des Buckingham’s men could jump to second place with a victory.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Buckingham expressed confidence in his players ahead of the match, assuring that they are ready to perform despite the recent 3-0 defeat to Navbahor.

"The mood is good. We are four games, including two (AFC) Champions League and ISL games in the season. These are two very different competitions for many reasons. We have got a big travel week but, we have got everyone fit and fresh, " he said.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters faced a bleak period last month, exiting the Durand Cup in the group stage with lackluster performances. However, the start of the ISL season has seen a turnaround, with two victories in their opening two matches.

Both wins were against strong defensive sides, Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, and they will certainly be satisfied with how the team responded in difficult situations.

However, according to their assistant coach, Frank Dauwen, the upcoming match against the reigning ISL Shield champions presents a significant and different challenge.

"As usual, I think when you play the (League) champions of last year, it’s always difficult. We have started the competition well. We have six points out of six, so we have the confidence. I hope we are going to play a good game," he said.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record

Mumbai City FC have held the upper hand in this fixture, registering eight wins, with Kerala Blasters managing only four victories out of 18 matches.

In their most recent clash, the Islanders asserted their dominance by securing a convincing 4-0 victory at the Mumbai Football Arena earlier this year. Nevertheless, Kerala Blasters did experience their moments, notably in the 2021/22 season, where they defeated the Islanders 3-0 at the same venue.

Matches: 18

MCFC wins: 8

KBFC wins: 4

Draws: 6

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers this season

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (3)

Kerala Blasters FC: Adrian Luna (2).

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Stats and numbers from 2023/24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Sachin Suresh (7 – KBFC), Mohammad Nawaz (4 – MCFC).

Most shots per 90 minutes: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (3 – MCFC), Adrian Luna (1.5 – KBFC).

Most chances created: Greg Stewart (5 – MCFC), Daisuke Sakai (4 – KBFC).