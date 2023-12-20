Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan: MCFC vs MBSG Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - December 20, 2023

The second match of this Indian Super League 23/24 (ISL) game-week, will see Mumbai City FC lock horns with Mohun Bagan at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

The two teams have had a good run this season, remaining unbeaten so far. Mumbai City FC are placed fifth in the table with four wins and four draws, while Mohun Bagan are placed third with six wins and one draw from seven games.

In terms of head-to-head though, Mumbai City hold a upper hand, having won five and drawn two.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Greg Stewart, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari.

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City: Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Singh; Apuia; Yoell van Nieff, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith; Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose; Asish Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco; Manvir Singh, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos.

Match details

Match: Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24

Date: December 20, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy suggestion 1: Vishal Kaith; Subhashis Bose, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Ashis Rai; Greg Stewart, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous; Armando Sadiku, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Dimitri Petraros.

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice captain: Liston Colaco.

Fantasy suggestion 2: Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Hector Yuste, Mehtab Singh, Brendan Hamill; Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa; Armando Sadiku, Manvir Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Captain: Sahal Abdul Samad | Vice captain: Armando Sadiku.