Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup quarterfinal clash?

After their successful campaign in the AFC Cup 2023 playoffs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will turn their focus to the Durand Cup 2023 quarter-finals. They will collide against Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, August 27.

The Mariners are coming into this fixture on the back of two consecutive victories in the AFC Cup 2023 qualifiers, defeating Nepal's Machhindra FC and Abahani Dhaka of Bangladesh. Now, Juan Ferrando's men will shift their focus to the upcoming challenge in the Durand Cup quarter-finals.

In the seasonal curtain raiser tournament Mohun Bagan started out with a straightforward victory against Bangladesh Army FT. The encounter against Punjab FC slightly highlighted their frailties and ultimately arch-rivals East Bengal FC managed to get the better of them.

“Mumbai City FC are preparing for the AFC Champions League and we are preparing for the AFC Cup. So for both of the teams, this match is going to be a good practice match. Mumbai is a difficult opponent. They have some good wingers along with Chhangte, Bipin, Mehtab and Akash. They also have good foreigners like Greg Stuart," Juan Ferrando said in a press conference, hoping to get back to winning ways.

"But even our team has also played two consecutive matches and is ready and tomorrow it's going to be a good game. We will try our best to win, he added.

Meanwhile, the Islanders topped Group B thanks to their relentless attacking display as they rolled over the likes of Mohammedan SC, Jamshedpur FC reserves, and Indian Army FT. Their hope will be now on continuing the winning form and preparing best for the AFC Champions League challenge ahead.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Durand Cup 2023 quarter-final match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, Quarter Final 4, Durand Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Sunday, August 27, 6.00 pm

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Telecast details

The Durand Cup quarter-final match between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6:00 pm IST on Sunday, August 27.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Live streaming details

The game between the Islanders and the Mariners can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 6:00 pm IST on Sunday.