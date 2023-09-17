Mumbai City FC, in their AFC Champions League 2023-24 opener, will lock horns against Iranian heavyweights FC Nassaji Mazandran at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Monday, September 18.

The Islanders' are gearing up for their second consecutive appearance in the tournament and will be hoping to register a strong performance.

Notably, they became the first Indian club to secure a victory in the AFC Champions League when they defeated Iraqi Air Force Club in the group stages last season. However, despite their exploits last season, Des Buckingham's men failed to procure a spot in the knockout stages.

The Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winners have further strengthened their squad ahead of the new season and will be hoping to extend their legacy in the continental competition.

Among the pivotal incomings, Tiri, Abdenasser El Khayati, and Akash Mishra are a few names who can make an immediate impact on MCFC.

Expand Tweet

In their most recent assignment, the Islanders bowed out of the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup after suffering a 1-3 defeat against Mohun Bagan SG. However, since then they have played a few friendly matches to regroup and recalibrate.

Meanwhile, the Iranian club are making their debut in the marquee AFC competition, earned by their triumph in the Hazfi Cup in 2022 – a victory that secured the club’s first silverware.

However, their rise to the country's premier division happened very recently in 2018 after years of languishing in the second division.

So far in the opening four fixtures of the Persian Gulf Pro League, Nassaji have won just a single match out of their first four and was held to a draw in two.

Their recent form hasn't been the most inspiring yet the Islanders will have to wary of the threat they possess.

Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran: Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs FC Nassaji Mazandaran, Group D, Matchday 1, AFC Champions League

Stadium: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, in Pune.

Date: 7.30 pm IST on Monday, September 18.

Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Rostyn Griffiths, Akash Mishra, Yoell van Nieff, Apuia, Abdenasser El Khayati, Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

FC Nassaji Mazandaran: Rashid Mazaheri, Amir Janmaleki, Ehsan Hosseini, Mohammadreza Mehdizadeh, Ghaed Rahmeti, Farshid Esmaeili, Mohammadreza Abbasi, Saber Hardani, Hossein Zamehran, Alaa Abbas, Mohammad Azadi.

Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran: Prediction for AFC Champions League clash

Purely based on the numbers and results on paper, Mumbai City FC definitely will hold an edge in this tie. Moreover, for the Islanders, it will be one of the crucial fixtures to aim for a victory if they are to cement the second spot in the group, behind heavyweights Al Hilal.

But Nassaji are no pushovers. Their Iraqi forward Alaa Abbas and Spanish midfielder Nono can prove to be a real threat for the hosts.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 FC Nassaji Mazandaran