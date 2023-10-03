Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the AFC Champions League clash

After a disappointing 2-0 loss in their AFC Champions League 2023-24 opener, Mumbai City FC will return to the continental stage to face Uzbekistan side Navbahor at the Markaziy Stadion on Tuesday.

The Islanders had a disappointing outing in their first AFC Champions League game against FC Nassaji Mazandaran. Despite having possession and dominating proceedings for the major chunk of the night, Des Buckingham's men slumped to a defeat.

Meanwhile, Navbahor scripted a crucial 1-1 draw against Asian powerhouse Al-Hilal in their previous match. So without any sugarcoating, this is destined to be a gargantuan challenge for Mumbai.

Buckingham's men haven't been in their finest shape in the league, registering a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United FC in the ISL 2023-24 opener. They followed it with a 1-1 stalemate against the Odisha FC, squandering plenty of goalscoring chances.

The English tactician underlined that rather than focusing on individual players in the opposition team, Mumbai City will be inclined to judge the team as a whole.

"I like the Uzbekistan league, it’s got very good teams and players. Looking at individuals within the team, there are many players and to single out one would be naive. If you pay attention to one player, there are four of five other players who can cause problems for us," Buckingham said.

Navbahor Namangan are currently second in the Uzbekistan Super League, having completed 19 matches. They are heading into tonight's fixture on the back of a dominant 5-0 victory over Turon Yaypan.

Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Yoëll van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Navbahor: Utkir Yusupov, Igor Golban, Milos Milovic, Filip Ivanovic, Ibrohim Yoldoshev, Jamshid Boltaboev, Jamshid Iskanderov, Oston Urunov, Asadbek Sobirjonov, Abror Ismailov, Toma Tabatadze.

Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor: Prediction for the AFC Champions League clash

Mumbai City FC's recent results across competitions haven't been the most impressive so far. But their pedigree is undoubted. However, Navbahor will be a different challenge altogether for the Islanders. The Uzbekistan outfit looked resilient against Al Hilal and are well capable of delivering a similar performance tonight.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 1-3 Navbahor