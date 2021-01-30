Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

High-flying Mumbai City FC will face a tough challenge when they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC, who are currently atop the standings, are unbeaten in their last 12 outings, breaking Bengaluru FC’s record of remaining undefeated in 11 consecutive matches. They have thus far picked up 30 points,six more than second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan. With a considerable lead at the top of the table, the Islanders are the favourites to win the league stage of the ISL.

We're taking you behind the scenes with #TheIslanders as we continue our prep for #MCFCNEU! 🏃‍♂️💨#AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/38LMStkItP — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 29, 2021

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC started the season well before tailing off. Head coach Gerard Nus was sacked, with Khalid Jamil being named the interim coach. The Highlanders, who are currently fifth, have 18 points from 13 matches. A win over Mumbai City FC will enable them to leapfrog Hyderabad FC into the fourth spot. NorthEast United FC defeated Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in their last two matches and will look to extend the winning run on Saturday.

Here's how the Highlanders have fared over the last 5️⃣ encounters with the Islanders. 👊🏻#MCFCNEU looks set to be a cracker at the Bambolim! 💥#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/tKgoEfF18f — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 29, 2021

Interestingly, Mumbai City have lost just one match this season. The defeat came at the hands of NorthEast United FC in the first match of the 2020-21 ISL campaign. The Highlanders will hope to complete the double against Sergio Lobera’s men at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolimon on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC have faced each other 13 times thus far. The Islanders have won seven of the meetings, while the Highlanders came out victorious on four ocassions. Two games have ended in draws.

NorthEast United FC are unbeaten in their last three matches (Courtesy-ISL)

Advertisement

Results of last five matches between between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC 1-0 Mumbai City FC - 21st November 2020

Mumbai City FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC - 31st January 2020

NorthEast United FC 2-2 Mumbai City FC - 27th November 2019

Mumbai City FC 0-2 NorthEast United FC - 13th February 2019

NorthEast United FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC - 9th November 2018

Top 3 goalscorers from the current ISL season

Mumbai City FC: Adam Le Fondre (6), Bartholomew Ogbeche (5), Mourtada Fall and Hernan Santana (2)

Adam Le Fondre has scored the most goals for MCFC (Courtesy-ISL)

NorthEast United FC: Luis Machado (4), Kwesi Appiah (3) Idrissa Sylla, Benjamin Lambot, and Federico Gallego (2)

Clean sheets in the current ISL season

Mumbai City FC: 8

NorthEast United FC: 3