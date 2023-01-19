Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Player ratings for relentless Islanders as they humiliate the Highlanders | ISL 2022-23

Mumbai City FC extended their lead at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 standings with a comprehensive 4-0 victory against NorthEast United FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, January 19.

The Islanders are currently on a 10-match winning streak and are seven points clear of second-placed Hyderabad FC, who still have a game in hand.

Des Buckingham's men started the game with their usual intensity and pulled ahead in the fifth minute through a deflected free-kick from Ahmed Jahouh. Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Greg Stewart piled on NEUFC's misery in quick succession, giving Mumbai a 3-0 lead within the first quarter.

Right before the half-time whistle, Vinit Rai made it 4-0 for the night with a stunning long-range effort. The second half was more about Mumbai maintaining the lead and playing the Highlanders out of the park.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Mumbai City FC.

Player Ratings for Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK) [7.0]

The MCFC shot-stopper had very little to do on the night, having to make just a lone but crucial save.

Rahul Bheke [7.0]

The full-back was solid throughout the game, making his flank impregnable with his crucial defensive contributions.

Mehtab Singh [6.5]

The Indian center-back wasn't at his finest as a couple of opposition players dribbled past him. Looked a little shaky at times but was confident with his passing.

Mourtada Fall [8.0]

Expectedly, Mourtada Fall was an absolute rock at the back for the Islanders, making five clearances, an interception, and a tackle. He emerged victorious in all the duels.

Ahmed Jahouh [8.5]

The Moroccan midfield maestro opened the scoring for the Islanders when his deflected free-kick in the fifth minute rocketed into the net. Soon after, Ahmed Jahouh played another crucial role during the build-up to Mumbai City's second goal. He was an absolute metronome in the middle of the park.

Vinit Rai [8.0]

The former Odisha FC man was deployed as a makeshift left-back but showed no lack of composure. He scored a breathtaking goal just before the half-time break. Furthermore, he looked defensively solid too.

Lalengmawia Ralte [7.0]

Only played half of the game but was one of the better players during his time on the pitch. He created ample chances from deep and controlled the tempo of the game.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [7.5]

Although the winger didn't manage to add to his goalscoring tally, he assisted Jorge Diaz brilliantly for the first goal. He had the opposition full-backs on the ropes with his mazy runs throughout the night. He could've ended up on the scoresheet any other day.

Greg Stewart [8.0]

It was another nonchalant but effective performance from the Scotsman. Greg Stewart glided across the pitch and bamboozled the opposition defenders throughout the match. He also bagged a goal for his immaculate performance.

Bipin Singh [6.5]

Bipin Singh was slightly off-color throughout the night and was taken off before the hour mark. However, he was still industrious during his time on the pitch.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz [8.0]

﻿The Argentine forward completely unlocked the Highlanders' defense with his shrewd movement in and outside the opposition's box. He calmly buried home a low cross from Chhangte to double Mumbai City FC's lead.

In the third goal, Jorge Pereyra Diaz played Greg Stewart through with an acute flick. But the Mumbai City FC forward had a late penalty saved by Mirshad Michu.

SUBSTITUTES

Sanjeev Stalin [7.0]

He replaced Apuia after the half-time break and carried on from where Apuia had left. Looked very composed on the ball and completed 96 percent of his passes.

Vikram Singh [7.0]

The young winger was explosive after coming off the bench and also won a penalty. But despite seemingly pleading to take the spot-kick, it was Jorge Diaz who presided over the penalty.

Gurkirat Singh [6.5]

He looked sharp after coming on and was strong going into duels.

Ayush Chhikara [6.0]

The youngster made his debut for Mumbai City FC when he replaced Vinit Rai in the 79th minute. He was calm and composed during his time on the pitch but didn't have a huge part to play.

