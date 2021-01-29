Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction, preview, team news and more

With an ISL record and a top-four qualification at stake, Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC lock horns on Saturday at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC are on an undefeated streak of 12 games. They are one win away from scripting ISL history with a 13-match streak. The previous best run of unbeaten games was achieved by FC Goa in 2015.

NorthEast United FC's gamble of parting ways with Gerard Nus and bringing in Khalid Jamil seems to be working. The Highlanders are eventually closing in on that fourth spot in the standings with a steady consistency. They won both of their last two fixtures and will be confident going into the clash.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-Head

Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC have faced each other on thirteen occasions. The Islanders have won seven games while the Highlanders notched up four wins. The remaining two fixtures ended in draws.

NorthEast United FC are the only team in ISL 2020-21 to defeat Mumbai City FC. They won 1-0 to kickstart the current season.

Mumbai City FC form guide: W-W-D-W-D

NorthEast United FC form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Mumbai City FC

Rowllin Borges is suspended from the game after having accumulated four yellow cards. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Amey Ranawade, and Hugo Boumous have three yellow cards to their name. They will have a cautious approach on Saturday.

NorthEast United FC

Benjamin Lambot is fit to start the match. Dylan Fox will be out of action, courtesy of an earlier injury.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC predicted XIs

Mumbai City FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jackichand Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

NorthEast United FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Gurjinder Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction

Mumbai City FC are on the cusp of making history. They will be hungry to get the record but it won't be easy. NorthEast United FC are an ever-improving side and will pose a tough challenge to the Islanders, having already won the reverse fixture.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 1-1 NorthEast United FC