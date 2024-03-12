Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, predicted lineups, telecast details, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Defending champions Mumbai City FC have started to look like the unstoppable force from the past seasons under Petr Kratky since the ISL 2023-24 restart. They have gone unbeaten for six straight outings and are well-positioned to challenge for the league shied.

However, the Islanders will have an incredible task when they clash with NorthEast United FC in the ongoing match week at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday (March 12). Although the Highlanders have dropped eight points out of a possible 12 in their previous four encounters, NEUFC have shown they do pack a punch.

"We could have taken a better result in the last game, but our performance was not bad and that is the most important thing. Our objective is very clear. It's to try to perform and try to do new things every day," NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali mentioned in the pre-match press conference.

The previous fixture between the two teams resulted in a narrow 2-1 victory for Mumbai but Juan Pedro Benali's men will be hoping for a sweet revenge this time around. A victory will take the Islanders to the summit of the ISL 2023-24 standings, with 39 points from 19 outings.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match details for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Match: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 7.30 PM IST.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Probable Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Mehtab Singh, Thaer Krouma, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra; Vinit Rai, Yoell van Nieff, Alberto Noguera; Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzual Chhangte, Bipin Singh.

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK); Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zobaco, Samte; Phalguni Singh, Mohammad Ali Bemammer, Romain Philippoteaux; Parthib Gogoi, Manvir Singh, Jithin MS.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Telecast and live stream details

The ISL clash between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Tuesday, March 12 at 7:30 PM.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Mumbai City FC enters the match as slight favorites, given their recent resurgence and home advantage at the Mumbai Football Arena.

With Petr Kratky's tactical acumen and a stacked squad, the Islanders have the firepower to maintain their unbeaten streak and secure a crucial victory. But NorthEast United FC are more than capable of causing an upset if they execute their game plan effectively.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC