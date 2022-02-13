Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Reigning champions Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in match no. 90 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on a super Sunday evening.

The defending champions have lately been in a rut, but they have far too much quality and promise to be written off just yet. The Islanders are sixth in the standings with 22 points from 14 games.

Mumbai City defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their last match. A late strike from Vikram Singh sealed the three points for them. A win against Odisha will undoubtedly give them a fillip heading into the business end of the tournament.

The Kalinga Warriors, on the other hand, have had ups and downs throughout the ISL 2021-22 season.

With 21 points, the Bhubaneswar-based club sits seventh in the ISL points table, having won six games, drawn three and lost six. Odisha FC won 2-1 against SC East Bengal in their last match.

Both teams are level on points in the standings and are slight outsiders in the race for the top four, but a win could put them back in playoff contention.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC have met five times in the history of the ISL. The Juggernauts hold a slim lead in the head-to-head record, with three wins to the Islanders' two.

The two sides last met in January 2022 when the Juggernauts emerged victorious by a 4-2 scoreline.

Matches played: 5

Odisha wins: 3

Mumbai City wins: 2

Top scorers in the current season

Odisha FC: Aridai Suarz (Five goals in ten matches)

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (Eight goals in 10 matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

Odisha FC: Kamalajit Singh (one cleansheet in nine matches)

Mumbai City FC - Mohammad Nawaz (Two clean sheets in 11 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Kamalajit Singh - 26 (OFC), Arshadeep Singh - 22 (OFC), Mohammad Navaz - 24 (MCFC)

Most Passes: Victor Mongil - 590 (OFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 980 (MCFC)

Most Interceptions: Ahmed Jahouh - 30 (MCFC), Victor Mongil - 20 (OFC), Hector Ramirez- 17 (OFC)

Most Tackles: Ahmed Jahouh - 90, Thoiba Singh - 40 (OFC) Henry Antonay - 31 (OFC)

