Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC preview, predicted lineups, telecast details, and more ahead of Kalinga Super Cup 2024 clash

Following a thrilling victory over Gokulam Kerala FC, Mumbai City FC are set to face Punjab FC in the Kalinga Super Cup Group C clash on Tuesday, January 16.

Despite falling behind against Gokulam Kerala, the Islanders managed to level the score through Ayush Chhikara before Nasser El Khayati’s stoppage-time penalty ultimately secured three crucial points.

This season, however, has witnessed Mumbai City FC struggling with numerous departures, including key players and their head coach, Des Buckingham. The latest player is their chief creator, Greg Stewart, who terminated his contract and returned to Scotland.

Petr Kratky, who has experienced a mixed start in India, certainly anticipates a challenging test from Punjab FC.

"Punjab will be a little bit of a different opponent in comparison to Gokulam Kerala. However, we have a squad who can perform against any team. I believe in the players we have. Punjab is a very good team with experienced players on the park, and are well organised," said Kratky.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing start to life in the ISL, Punjab FC have made a significant resurgence and continued to progress despite their lower position in the standings.

Their Super Cup journey commenced with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC. After taking the lead, Punjab had to battle with a man down in the second half, as Amarjit Singh Kiyam was shown the red card for a cynical challenge.

While the Shers defended resolutely, they eventually succumbed to Jordan Murray’s late equalizer for Chennaiyin. Head Coach Staikos Vergistis would have been satisfied with the team’s performance, but Punjab now face a do-or-die clash against Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Telecast Details

The clash between Mumbai City and Punjab FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 channel in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Tuesday from 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Sanjeev Stalin, Valpuia, Yoell Van Nieff, Nathan Rodrigues, Jayesh Rane, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Aysh Chhikara, Abdenasser El Khayati.

Punjab FC: Kiran Chemjong, Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitrios Chatzlisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ricky Shabong, Juan Mera, Madih Talal, Wilmar Jordan Gil, Luka Majcen.

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Prediction

Mumbai City FC undoubtedly have a strong team on paper but their strength will be put to the test as several key players are currently unavailable. Petr Kratky’s consistent trust in young talents has proven successful, with Chhikara being the latest player to show his value to the coach.

While the ISL Shield winners will look to assert dominance and have territorial control, Punjab will focus on exploiting opportunities on the break. They certainly possess capable players for this approach, with the likes of Luka Majcen, Wilmar Jordan Gil, and Madih Talal in the forward positions.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 1-1 Punjab FC