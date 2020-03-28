Mumbai City linked with Sergio Lobera and Ahmed Jahuouh

Former FC Goa Head Coach Sergio Lobera and Ahmed Jahouh are all set to pen a deal with Mumbai City FC.

The new contracts are expected to be valid till the 2021-22 season.

Sergio Lobera parted ways with FC Goa amid differences with the Club owners.

Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC are understood to have agreed on terms with former FC Goa manager Sergio Lobera and defensive midfielder Ahmed Jahouh for a transfer move next season, Sportskeeda has learned.

Lobera has experience in managing lower-division Spanish Clubs like Terrassa, San Roque, Ceuta, Las Palmas, and Moroccan side Moghreb Tetouan. Sergio Lobera took charge of FC Goa in 2017 and made them finish top-four in the same season; they finished runners-up in 2018-19. The side lost 0-1 to Bengaluru FC in the final in Mumbai. The Gaurs continued their impressive form in the 2018-19 season and lifted the 2019 Super Cup. FC Goa got the better off a resurgent Chennaiyin FC side in the final in Bhubaneshwar with a slender 2-1 win to lift their maiden national-level trophy.

FC Goa continued with their excellent form in the 2019-20 season and was on their way to finish top of the table. Still, infighting between the team management and owners led to the dismissal of Sergio Lobera and his support-staff. FC Goa finished top of the table but failed to make any mark in the knockout stage and bowed out of the tournament.

Ahmed Jahouh can play as a defender and a defensive midfielder.

Ahmed Jahouh is a quality addition to the Manchester City-owned side, as he can play both as a defensive midfielder and a central defender. The Moroccan has played under Lobera before reuniting at Goa for Morrocan club Moghreb Tetouan. Jahouh has played 56 games for FC Goa in three seasons, with 7 assists and 1 goal to his name. Jahouh has earlier plied his trade for other Morrocan sides like Ittihad Khemisset, Raja Casablanca, and FUS Rabat before joining FC Goa.

Sergio Lobera's arrival at Mumbai City indicates the high-spending intent of the City Group as the new season is around the corner. Jahouh's arrival will also strengthen the defensive quarter of Mumbai City. Reports suggest that the latest deals with Lobera and Jahouh are for two years.