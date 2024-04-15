Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan SG collide with League Shield on the line: Preview, probable lineups, telecast details, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG - two teams oozing with class, two coaches with unparalleled tactical acumen, and two clubs with a winning pedigree - will lock horns on the final matchday with the ISL 2023-24 League Shield on the line.

With a slim lead of two points on the summit, the Islanders will step into the Mariners' beloved frontier, the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, on Monday, April 15. Mohun Bagan fans have rediscovered their devotion to the club after the much-awaited rechristening that took place during their ISL title celebrations last season. The supporters have flocked the stadiums in numbers throughout the 2023-24 season, but expect the emotions to reach a crescendo today.

Even with the enviable quality at their disposal that has helped the club navigate through a topsy-turvy period, the defending champions are slated to face the daunting challenge of overcoming Antonio Lopez Habas' revolutionized Bagan. All the Petr Kratky-coached outfit requires is just a point to defend the League Shield, while the impetus is on the Green and Maroon Brigade to secure the three points.

If we get down to the specifics, Mumbai City sit on 47 points from 21 outings while Mohun Bagan have 45 points from 21 games. Referring to historical records, Mumbai have been unbeaten in their previous eight matches against the Mariners, having won six times and drawn twice in these games.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Match details

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24, Gameweek 23.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Date: Monday, April 15, at 7.30 pm IST.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Team news and probable lineups

For the Mariners, except Sahal Abdul Samad and Ashique Kurniyan, the entirety of the first-team squad is available. Meanwhile, there are a couple of absentees for the Islanders with Vikram Pratap Singh suspended and Iker Guarrotxena and Ayush Chhikara on the injury list.

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Apuia, Alberto Noguera, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Monday, April 15, from 7.30 pm IST.