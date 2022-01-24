Myanmar vs South Korea prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Myanmar face South Korea on Matchday two of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in a Group C match at the Shiv Chatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday.

South Korea beat Vietnam by a 3-0 margin on Matchday one as Ji So-Yun scored a brace while Trần Thị Phương Thảo conceded an own goal.

Myanmar, meanwhile, lost 5-0 to defending champions Japan in their first game of the competition and will have an uphill task against South Korea as well.

A win for South Korea will confirm their qualification to the quarter-finals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

Myanmar vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Head-to-Head

Myanmar and South Korea have played each other on five occasions in the past, with South Korea emerging victors in all games. The last meeting between the two sides was held back in 2020 in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualification, and South Korea won with a resounding 7-0 scoreline. Park Ye-Eun, Ji So-Yun and Yeo Min-Ji scored braces while Lee So-Dam scored one on that occasion.

Myanmar form (Latest on the right): L-W-W-W-L

South Korea form (Latest on the right): D-L-W-L-W

Myanmar vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 live telecast and streaming details

Australia: Network 10.

India: EuroSport, JIO TV.

Japan: DAZN.

South Korea: TVING.

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television.

Thailand: Eleven Sports.

Taiwan: ELTA TV.

Indonesia: MNC.

UK: FreeSports.

USA and Canada: CBS.

New Zealand: beIN Sports.

Live Streaming: Jio TV.

Myanmar vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Predicted Line-ups

Myanmar: Nwe May Zin (GK), Moe Aye Aye, Chit Chit, Phyu Phyu Win, Yu Thin Thin, Thaw Thaw Saw, Tun Khin Mo Mo, Tun Khin Marlar, Kyaw July, Nu Nu, Khin Than Wai

South Korea: Kim Jung-Mi (GK), Choo Hyo-Joo, Lim Seon-Joo, Cho So-Hyun, Yeo Min-Ji, Ji So-Yun, Choe Yu-Ri, Lee Geum-Min, Jang Sel-Gi, Lee Young-Ju, Kim Jung-Mi

Myanmar lost to Japan with a 5-0 scoreline in their first game of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. (Image: AFC)

Read more on the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 here.

Myanmar vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

South Korea have started their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign on a high and are expected to ease past a relatively weaker Myanmar side. A comfortable win for South Korea is a likely result.

Prediction: Myanmar 0-5 South Korea

