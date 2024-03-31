Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Monday, April 1, Namdhari FC will host Aizawl FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana.

Namdhari registered their sixth win over Rajasthan FC in the previous game by 2-0. Manvir Singh scored the first goal in the 63rd minute followed by the second goal in the 78th minute. They currently find themselves in the 11th position in the India I-League points table with six draws and eight losses.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC are also coming off their sixth win against Churchill Brothers FC (4-0). Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia and Lalthankuma C. Duhvela scored two goals each for their side. They are ranked ninth in the points table, having lost 11 out of 22 matches.

Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC Match Details

Match: Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC

Date and Time: Monday, April 1, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana

Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC Head-to-Head

Namdhari FC and Aizawl FC met only once in the reverse fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. Aizawl dominated the game with a 3-0 win. Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, K Lalrinfela, and R Lalthanmawia were the goal scorers for Aizawl.

Matches Played: 1

Namdhari FC Won: 0

Aizawl FC Won: 1

Draw: 1

Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC Probable XI

Namdhari FC

Nishan Singh (GK), Saurabh Bhanwala, Harpreet Singh, Sukhandeep Singh, Manbir Singh, Stephen Acquah, Imanol Arana Sádaba, Manvir Singh, Peter Seiminthang Haokip, Akashdeep Singh, Iván Garrido Ciaurriz

Aizawl FC

Nora Fernandes (GK), Lalchawnkima Lalchawnkima, Lalfelkima Lalfelkima, Ivan Marić, Laldanmawia Laldanmawia, Lalthankhuma C. Duhvela, K Lalrinfela, Lalramsanga Lalramsanga, R Ramdinthara, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia , Lalbiakdika Vanlalvunga

Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC Match Prediction

Aizawl FC had beaten Namdhari FC in the previous fixture at their home ground. Both teams are coming off a win in their last five games. However, looking at the head-to-head record, we can expect Aizawl to dominate in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Sreenidi FC is expected to win.

Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel