Namdhari FC vs Mohammedan SC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Namdhari FC will host Mohammedan SC at the Namdhari Stadium in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture on Wednesday (December 13).

Namdhari FC have had a tough first season in the I-League as they have registered only one win, two draws, and five losses in eight matches so far.

The Namdharis have lost four of their last five fixtures, including a 1-2 defeat to Delhi FC in their previous fixture. They will be looking to get at least one point in front of the home crowd against the mighty Mohammedan SC.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC have been unstoppable so far this season in the I-League 2023-24. They are unbeaten after eight matches and have notched up six wins and two draws.

The Black Panthers dropped two points after sharing the spoils with Gokulam Kerala FC in their previous contest, which ended 1-1. They will be itching to get back to winning ways against the struggling Namdhari FC.

Match Details: Namdhari FC vs Mohammedan SC

Date & Time: December 13, 2:00 p.m. IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium

Namdhari FC vs Mohammedan SC Head-to-Head

It will be the first meeting between the two teams. There is no head-to-head record available.

Matches Played: 0

Namdhari FC Win: 0

Mohammedan SC Win: 0

Draw: 0

Namdhari FC vs Mohammedan SC Probable XI

Namdhari FC

Tenzin Samdup, Harmanjot Singh, Saurabh Bhanwala, Sukhandeep Singh, Manbir Singh, Palwinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Stephen Abeiku Acquah, Jaskaranpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Imanol Arana Sadaba.

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri, Samad Ali Mallick, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Joseph Adjei, Zodingliana Ralte, Alexis Gomez, Mirjalol Kasimov, Wahengbam Angousana, Lalremsanga Fanai, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, and Eddie Hernandez.

Namdhari FC vs Mohammedan SC Prediction

Mohammedan SC have been in a menacing form as they are running towards the league title. They are defending well and also scoring goals at the same time. The Black Panthers will be itching to secure three away points to maintain their lead at the top.

At the same time, Namdhari FC have struggled to get going in both departments. They have shipped too many goals while defending and have also failed to find the striking boots in the opposition's box. It is expected to be a long day for them against Mohammedan SC.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC are expected to win this game.

Namdhari FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel