Namdhari FC vs Rajasthan FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On March 22, Friday, Namdhari FC will lock horns with Rajasthan FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Stadium in Punjab.

Namdhari FC have had a disappointing campaign so far, winning and drawing as many games, including the most recent one against Shillong Lajong FC (1-1). However, they have suffered 11 losses in 21 games and are currently ranked 11th in the India I-League points table.

On the other hand, Rajasthan FC are ranked seventh with seven draws and as many losses. However, they have won six games out of 21 matches, including the previous game against TRAU (2-0). Richardson Kwaku Denzell scored the first goal in the third minute while William Pauliankhum netted the second in the 66th minute.

Namdhari FC vs Rajasthan FC Match Details

Match: Namdhari FC vs Rajasthan FC

Date and Time: March 22, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Punjab

Namdhari FC vs Rajasthan FC Head-to-Head

Namdhari FC and Rajasthan FC have met only once this season. However, the match tied at 0-0.

Matches Played: 1

Namdhari FC Won: -

Rajasthan FC Won: -

Draw: 1

Namdhari FC vs Rajasthan FC Probable XI

Namdhari FC

Nishan Singh (GK), Saurabh Bhanwala, Harpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhandeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Sehajdeep Singh, Stephen Acquah, Imanol Arana Sádaba, Manvir Singh, and Akashdeep Singh.

Rajasthan FC

Sachin Jha (GK), Amritpal Singh, Sairuat Kima, Lal Biakzuala, Vanlalzahawma Vanlalzahawma, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Novin Gurung, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Richardson Kwaku Denzell , and Marin Mudražija.

Namdhari FC vs Rajasthan FC Match Prediction

Namdhari and Rajasthan are having a similar campaign. Namdhari have won one out of their last five games, while Rajasthan have won the last two matches while three ended in a tie.

Looking at their recent form, Rajasthan’s recent form, they are likely to prevail in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Rajasthan FC are expected to win.

Namdhari FC vs Rajasthan FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel