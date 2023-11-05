Namdhari vs Inter Kashi preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Namdhari will go head-to-head against Inter Kashi in their next match of the I-League 2023-24 on Monday (November 6). They will play this fixture at their home ground Namdhari Stadium at 2:00 pm IST.

The newcomers Namdhari made an impressive start to their I-League journey as they held the old horses Churchill Brothers to a goalless draw in their opening game.

On the other hand, Inter Kashi haven't had a good start to their season. They have played two matches so far, notching up one draw and one loss. In their opening game, they enforced a draw against Gokulam Kerala, courtesy of a late equalizer.

However, Inter Kashi were completely outplayed by Sreenidi Deccan in their second game as they lost 1-4. Both teams now will be searching for their first win of the season.

Namdhari vs Inter Kashi Match Details

Date & Time: November 6, 2023, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium

Namdhari vs Inter Kashi Head-to-Head

These two sides have never met in the past and it will be their first-ever meeting. Their current head-to-head record stands 0-0.

Matches Played: 0

Namdhari Win: 0

Inter Kashi Win: 0

Draw: 0

Namdhari vs Inter Kashi Probable XI

Namdhari

Tenzin Samdup, Davinder Singh, Saurabh Bhanwala, Akashdeep Singh Kahlon, Harmanjot Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Manvir Singh, Sukhandeep Singh, Peter Seiminthang Haokip, and Olmes García

Inter Kashi

Arindam Bhattacharya, Kojam Beyong, Peter Hartley, Deepak Devrani, Sumeet Passi, J Lamela Garrido, J Perez del Pino, Mohammad Asif Khan, Edmund Lalrindika, Ishan Vikram Dey, and Mario Barco

Namdhari vs Inter Kashi Prediction

It is expected to be a close contest between two less-experienced sides. Inter Kashi are coming to this game after a soul-crushing defeat in their last game. They will have to elevate their game massively to notch up their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Namdhari must be feeling good after putting up a solid show in their previous fixture. They will carry that confidence into this game as well.

Prediction: Namdhari are expected to win this game.

Namdhari vs Inter Kashi Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel