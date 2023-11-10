Namdhari vs Real Kashmir preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Namdhari are all set to welcome Real Kashmir to Namdhari Stadium for their next home game in the I-League 2023-24 on Saturday (November 11) at 2:00 pm IST.

Namdhari are still searching for their first win in the season after earning only a single point after their first two matches. They played a goalless draw in the opening game, which was followed by a 2-4 defeat to Inter Kashi in their second game.

On the other hand, Real Kashmir have won two matches and lost one after the first three games. They began their season with back-to-back wins but they lost their previous match to Churchill Brothers 1-3.

Real Kashmir will be eager to get back to winning ways, while Namdhari will also try to rack up their first-ever win in the I-League in front of the home crowd.

Namdhari vs Real Kashmir Match Details

Date & Time: November 11, 2023, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium

Namdhari vs Real Kashmir Head-to-Head

Since these two will meet for the first time ever, no previous head-to-head data is available for Namdhari and Real Kashmir.

Matches Played: 0

Namdhari Win: 0

Real Kashmir Win: 0

Draw: 0

Namdhari vs Real Kashmir Probable XI

Namdhari

Harmanjot Singh, Olmes Garcia, Davinder Singh, Imanol Arana, Akashdeep Singh Kahlon, Tenzin Samdup, Saurabh Bhanwala, Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sehajdeep Singh, and Manvir Singh.

Real Kashmir

Muheet Shabir Khan, Muhammad Hammad, Hyder Yousuf, Dion Menezes, Carlos Lomba, Wayne Vaz, Mohammad Inam Wani, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Mohammad Maksod, Jeremy Laldinpuia, and Ateeb Ahmed Dar.

Namdhari vs Real Kashmir Prediction

Namdhari have played well in both of their games so far but they still need to work on their tactics while attacking. At the same time, Real Kashmir have played physical football so far, but it will be their first away game. They will have to adjust quickly to get back on the winning track.

Prediction: Real Kashmir are expected to notch up a close 2-1 win.

Namdhari vs Real Kashmir Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel