Namdhari vs Shillong Lajong preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Saturday, March 16, Namdhari will be up against Shillong Lajong in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Stadium in Punjab.

Namdhari are having a disappointing campaign, ranked 11th with just five wins in 20 matches. They suffered their 11th loss in the most recent game against TRAU with a score of 2-1. Harmanpreet Singh scored the solitary goal for Namdhari.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong are coming off their sixth draw against Real Kashmir by 1-1. After Adnan Ayoub scored the first goal for Kashmir, they notably dominated both halves. However, Shillong’s Renan Paulino netted a fantastic goal in the 90+7’ of the game to level the score.

Namdhari vs Shillong Lajong Match Details

Date and Time: March 16, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana, Punjab

Namdhari vs Shillong Lajong Head-to-Head

Shillong Lajong and Namdhari have met once in this season’s reverse fixture, where the former went clean sheet by 3-0. They would be eager to replicate a similar success in the upcoming game.

Matches Played: 1

Namdhari Won: 0

Shillong Lajong Won: 1

Draw: -

Namdhari vs Shillong Lajong Probable XI

Namdhari

Nishan Singh (GK), Harpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanjot Singh, Sukhandeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Sehajdeep Singh, Stephen Acquah, Imanol Arana Sádaba, Peter Seiminthang Haokip, Harmanpreet Singh (C)

Shillong Lajong

Rajat Paul Lyngdoh (GK), Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Kynsailang Khongsit, Daniel Gonçalves, Kenstar Kharshong, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Phrangki Buam (C), Arik Bista, Renan Paulino de Souza, Marcos Rudwere Genar Silva

Namdhari vs Shillong Lajong Match Prediction

Shillong Lajong have dominated Namdhari in their first meeting in this league. They are currently in a better position than Namdhari. However, both teams have won two out of their last five games but looking at Lajong’s overall performance, they are the ones to watch out for.

Prediction: Shillong Lajong are expected to win.

Namdhari vs Shillong Lajong Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel