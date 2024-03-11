Namdhari vs TRAU preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Tuesday, March 12, Namdhari will lock horns with TRAU in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana.

After a three-match unbeaten streak, Namdhari lost against Mohammedan (3-1) on Saturday where Imanol Arana scored the solitary goal in the penalty in the 73rd minute. They have now lost two out of their past five games, including two wins and one tie. They are ranked 11th in the points table with 19 points to their name in as many games.

On the other hand, TRAU suffered their 13th loss, fourth in a row, in the previous encounter against Inter Kashi by 6-3. Sardor Jakhonov scored a goal in a penalty, while Issahak Nuhu Seidu scored two goals in the 61st and 85th minutes, respectively. TRAU are languishing at the bottom of the I-league points table with just two wins in 16 matches.

Namdhari vs TRAU Match Details

Match: Namdhari vs TRAU

Date and Time: March 12, 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana

Namdhari vs TRAU Head-to-Head

Namdhari have dominated TRAU with a scoreline of 2-1 during the reverse fixture this season. It was the first encounter between the two teams.

Matches Played: 1

Namdhari Won: 1

TRAU Won: 0

Draw: -

Namdhari vs TRAU Probable XI

Namdhari

Jaspreet Singh (GK), Saurabh Bhanwala, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhandeep Singh, Manbir Singh, Sandeep Singh, Stephen Acquah, Harmanpreeth Singh, Manvir Singh, Akashdeep Singh (c), Iván Garrido Ciaurriz

TRAU

Sanaton Singh Salam (GK), Sunil Benchamin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Soraisam Pritam Kumar Singh, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Telem Suranjit Singh, Theko Hriivei Carlos Pao, Deepak Singh L, Sardor Jahonov, Bidyananda Singh, Issahak Nuhu Seidu

Namdhari vs TRAU Match Prediction

Namdhari are looking fine in the last five games, winning two and losing as many while one ended with a tie. However, TRAU are having a disappointing run as compared to the opposition, winning just one game in the last five matches.

So, we can expect Namdhari to prevail in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Namdhari are expected to win.

Namdhari vs TRAU Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel