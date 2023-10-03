Navbahor vs Mumbai City FC: When and where to watch the 2023-24 AFC Champions League clash? 

Mumbai City FC are back in the continental stage, where they are set to face Uzbekistan side Navbahor in the second matchday of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

Following a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to FC Nassaji Mazandaran, the Islanders are on the road, ready to face Navbahor, who managed to secure a 1-1 draw against Asian powerhouse Al-Hilal in their opening match.

Despite the setback against Nassaji in the first fixture, Mumbai City FC bounced back with a victory in their opening game of the ISL season against NorthEast United FC. In their second match, they settled for a point against Odisha FC, despite creating several scoring opportunities.

Buckingham and his team will know that the upcoming opponents are on a completely different level from those they've faced so far, and will recognize the need to significantly elevate their performance to achieve a positive outcome.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, the English tactician provided insights on Navbahor and emphasized the need to reduce defensive mistakes.

"I like the Uzbekistan league, it’s got very good teams and players. Looking at individuals within the team, there are many players and to single out one would be naive. If you pay attention to one player, there are four of five other players who can cause problems for us," he said.

Meanwhile, Navbahor Namangan secured a surprising result in their first game, where they defended resolutely and were dangerous on the counter-attack against Neymar’s Al-Hilal.

They currently hold the second position in the Uzbekistan Super League, having completed 19 matches, and are entering this game on the back of a dominant 5-0 victory over Turon Yaypan.

With a substantial crowd expected in Namangan for the match, the Islanders anticipate a hostile reception, adding to the difficulty of their task.

Navbahor vs Mumbai City FC: Details of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League clash

Match: Navbahor vs Mumbai City FC, Group D, Matchday 2, AFC Champions League

Venue: Markaziy Stadium, Namangan, Uzbekistan.

Timings: 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday, October 3.

Navbahor vs Mumbai City FC: Where will the AFC Champions League game be telecast?

The match between Navbahor and Mumbai City FC will be telecast on Sports 18 Network from 7:30 PM on October 3.

Navbahor vs Mumbai City FC: Where will the AFC Champions League game be livestreamed?

The clash between Navbahor and Mumbai City FC will also be available for live stream on the FanCode App.