"Need to have faith and courage to face a team like this" - Head coach Suren Chhetri ahead of Indian women's team clash against U-23 Sweden side

The Indian senior women's team will kick off their journey in the Women’s U-23 three-nation tournament in Sweden with a feisty clash against the host nation on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game, interim head coach Suren Chhetri stated that playing against the No. 2-ranked team will be difficult and the Blue Tigresses will 'need to have faith and courage to face a team like this'.

Apart from India, who are traveling with their senior squad, the other two teams will be fielding their U-23 sides. The tournament will serve as a platform for Ashalata Devi and Co. to gain some much-needed international exposure.

Regarding the first match of the three-nation tournament, the Indian Arrows women’s team told IANS:

"We aim to put up a good show. Sweden are number 2 in FIFA world ranking and to play against them will be difficult – that too in Sweden. But it will be important as to how we approach the game. We need to have faith and courage to face a team like this. We want to grow as a footballing nation."

With Thomas Dennerby looking after the U-17 squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Chhetri is looking after the senior side on an interim basis. Along with coaching the Arrows in the Indian Women's League, Suren has been the head coach of the U-20 women’s team.

Speaking about the team, the interim boss said:

“There are many girls who have represented the country several times, and some are new with a good attitude. The national team is a process -- the new players have shown that they are good, and that’s why they are here. The most important thing is how they will approach the training sessions, and the game ahead."

Head coach Thomas Dennerby not focusing on result as India U-17 Women's team face Italy

Meanwhile, in preparation for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the Young Tigresses will participate in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament. In the opening game, the U-17 India side will face host nation Italy at the Gradisca d'lsonzo Stadium on Wednesday.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup starts on October 11 and the Indian team has been in their preparatory camp in Jamshedpur. Speaking about the preparations, head coach Thomas Dennerby said:

"The preparation has been good. We have worked a lot on the strength and conditioning as well as the technical part. It is a step-by-step process, which is getting better. The players are adapting each day, and they understand how we need to play in, and against different styles."

"This is the first real game the girls will play. Hopefully, we will have a good game."

Dennerby underlined that the game against Italy will definitely be tough but he's not concerned about the result. The Swedish tactician said he is more focused on seeing how the team has developed.

Where to watch the game between India U-17 Women's team vs Italy U-17 Women's team?

The opening match of the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament between India and Italy can be will be live-streamed on the tournament's Facebook page from 10.00 pm IST on Wednesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far